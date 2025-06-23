Scott Jennings Says What Iran Did Shortly Before Attacking US Bases Signals 'Total Capitulation'

CNN commentator Scott Jennings said Monday that President Donald Trump has earned “vindication” on his strategy regarding the bombing of Iran, adding that the country has expressed “complete and total capitulation” to the United States.

Jennings’ statement on the social media platform X was based on a screenshot from a New York Times reporter’s post that claimed Iran had coordinated with Qatari officials about its retaliatory attacks on American bases in Qatar.

This was done because “Iran symbolically needed to strike back at the U.S.” without inviting further wrath.

Jennings wrote, “If true, complete and total capitulation and vindication for President Trump’s strategy here.”

If true, complete and total capitulation and vindication for President Trump’s strategy here. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JroBKkPTjg — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 23, 2025

The NYT report said Iran was looking for a way out “that allowed all sides an exit ramp.”

It also cited a similar strategy that the “state sponsor of terrorism” employed when it warned Iraqi officials about an attack on a U.S. base in Iraq in 2020, after Trump ordered the assassination of top general Qassem Soleimani.

There were no casualties following Iran’s Monday attack, according to Axios, further signaling that the response was symbolic in nature.

Trump even posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon, saying, “I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.”

He added, “Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.”

“Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same.”

Trump reportedly met with his national security team at the White House as the attack occurred, and had previously warned that any form of reprisal from Iran would “be met with force far greater than what was witnessed,” when bunker-buster bombs were dropped onto three Iranian nuclear sites.

CNN quoted White House officials who said the president was expecting this type of response, similar to the one back in 2020, and is not looking to extend military action in the region.

The commander in chief is still reserving the right to reengage if the situation calls for it.

If this is the only attempt Iran makes to fire back at the U.S., then Trump’s strategy worked to perfection.

He should now use his leverage to accomplish three things:

First, get Iran back to the table regarding nuclear enrichment and weapons production. Hold their feet to the fire and prevent another attempt to procure deadly materials.

Second, use this result to send a message to the entire Middle East: If independent actors attempt to take revenge on Iran’s behalf, we will not only hold Iran responsible, we will act swiftly and mercilessly with the full might of our military against these terrorists.

Third: Now is the time to push for complete energy independence from Iran and the Middle East at large, due to instability in the region.

Messaging on why drilling for oil and natural gas production is vital to national security — and to enriching the nation — should be pushed on a weekly basis by the White House.

If Trump wants to usher in a golden age for America, it should be centered on the economic viability of the energy sector.

A lower price for fuel, millions of jobs, and an ace up our sleeve that we’ve never had before could be just the thing America needs to reestablish global dominance.

All this can be accomplished while also hitting our enemies where it hurts, leaving a long-lasting impact that will never be forgotten.

