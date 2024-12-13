Scott Jennings Sends Caitlin Clark a Warning About Her White Privilege 'Groveling': 'It Will Never Be Enough'

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings of CNN had it right: 22-year-old WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark probably does not know any better. If she does, then shame on her.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said in a recent interview with Time Magazine, which named her its 2024 Athlete of the Year.

Jennings greeted that comment with both sympathy and exasperation, warning Clark that woke racists still will not accept her.

“I feel a little bad for her,” Jennings said in a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X.

“She’s gonna learn that it will never be enough, no matter how much of the phrasing, no matter how much of the groveling you do, it will never be enough for the people in that league that hate her guts,” he added.

Jennings made those comments while sitting, as usual, on a CNN panel dominated by woke liberals.

The panelists discussed not only Clark’s comment, but also conservatives’ criticism of her.

For instance, Tuesday on X, conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Clark’s comment as a “condescending” and “sad” example of “self-flagellation.”

Then, on Wednesday, Clark responded by insisting that she had merely expressed “my truth.”

“And like I said, I try to just be real and authentic and share my truth, and I think that’s very easy for me,” the 22-year-old WNBA superstar said, per the Washington Examiner. “I’m very comfortable in my own skin, and that’s kind of how it’s been my entire life.”

Jennings also took issue with Clark’s explanation.

“If I hear you use the phrase ‘my truth,'” Jennings said, “I immediately then discount everything else you say because there isn’t my truth or your truth; there’s just the truth.”

“She appears to have been captured by the woke mob,” he later said.

“Why do you assume she that she is trying to pander?” Jennings was asked.

“Because I hear the language. It’s the language of the pandering,” he responded.

Caitlin Clark is the best thing to happen to the WNBA, and it’s sad that her co-workers hate her for it. She’ll learn a tough lesson – no matter how much you say “my truth” and apologize for your “white privilege,” it will never be enough for the woke mob. We debate on @cnn! pic.twitter.com/qCbJ5Qx6p1 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 13, 2024

Before examining the merits of Jennings’s “groveling” warning, one must acknowledge the extraordinary spectacle that followed his “my truth” observation.

Within seconds, fellow panelist Cari Champion, host of “The Cari Champion Show” on Amazon Prime Video Sports Talk, objected to Jennings’s assertion that an absolute truth exists.

“That’s not true,” Champion said three times, each time without any outward evidence that she recognized the irony.

Only a woke liberal would argue for relativism by insisting upon the absolute truth of her own statement.

In any event, Clark did more — much more — than speak her “truth.” By acknowledging the fiction of “white privilege,” she enabled the world’s most toxic racists.

Clark’s immense popularity in a league dominated by black women has triggered race-based hand-wringing from the usual suspects.

A collegiate star at the University of Iowa, where she almost certainly absorbed the woke propaganda that nowadays passes for higher education, Clark — alas — has finally revealed herself as too young, too impressionable or too ideologically parasitized to resist that propaganda now that it has, through no fault of her own, followed her into her professional career.

Thus, Jennings had it right. But he probably stopped one step short of the full truth.

In sum, millions of Americans regard wokeness with the same disdain Jennings does, and they have grown tired of the propaganda that tries to divide Americans and make us resent one another based on skin color, which honest and sensible people rightly regard as irrelevant, so Clark should expect her own popularity and the popularity of her league to diminish now that she has genuflected to the racist woke mob.

