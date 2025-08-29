Share
Commentary

Scott Jennings' Statement of Basic Biological Reality Triggers Hysterics from CNN Panel

 By Randy DeSoto  August 29, 2025 at 11:57am
An overwrought reaction during a CNN panel discussion Thursday night, when commentator Scott Jennings spoke in terms of basic biology, shows how far gone some leftists are in their devotion to their LGBTQ religion.

Appearing on CNN’s “NewsNight,” Jennings supported Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s decision to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, and the subsequent decision by Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, to resign in protest.

Jennings posted a clip of the fiery response that he received from host Abby Phillip and Dr. Chris Pernell, a public health and preventative medicine physician, writing, “Call me crazy, but if you tell me men can get pregnant, you have ZERO credibility with me on anything to do with health.”

“Why would I listen to a word you say if you fail basic biology?” he questioned. “Once again, I find myself being screamed at for taking the top side of a 97-3 issue.”

In his resignation letter, Daskalakis, a Biden appointee who identifies as a homosexual, wrote, “The recent change in the adult and children’s immunization schedule threaten the lives of the youngest Americans and pregnant people.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Thursday news briefing regarding Daskalakis’s resignation that he is “not someone who we want in this administration anyway” as he “identifies pregnant women as pregnant people.”

On Thursday’s episode of “NewsNight” regarding Daskalakis, Jennings said, “I just have to say, he did use the term pregnant people in his presentation.”

Dr. Chris Pernell, a public health and preventative medicine physician on the panel, shot back: “Scott, that’s a ruse.”

“It’s not a ruse. He really wrote it down,” Jennings said, referring to Daskalakis. “This guy’s not credible to me. That’s all I’m telling you.”

“Scott, are you serious?” Phillip interjected.

“Come on, seriously?” Pernell added.

Jennings reiterated, “He is not credible.”

Phillip responded, “Of all the things that we’re talking about here — immunizations, vaccines, autism, research on communicable diseases, on cancer — and you are the most concerned about someone’s use of the word ‘people’?”

“Yeah, because you were just complaining about the politicization of science,” Jennings replied. “And I can’t think of politicization of science more than that.”

He then asked Phillip, “You realize that you’re accepting some politicization of science but not others, right?”

“What is the politicization of science?” Phillip wondered, which Pernell also reiterated.

The two are so far gone that they don’t even realize that it’s leftist political ideology to believe that both women and “men” can become pregnant.

“Can men get pregnant or not?” Jennings asked Phillip and Pernell. “If you’re in the CDC and you believe that, I’m saying you’re not a terribly credible person.”

“That has absolutely nothing to do with our discussion,” Phillip asserted, showing again how blinded she is by her political viewpoint.

She concluded, “It’s hard to have a conversation in this country about real things when everything just becomes about buzzwords.”

You mean like what is a man and what is a woman?

Thankfully, Jennings gave these women and CNN’s audience a biological reality check.

Share
