Scott Jennings Triggers Rep. Jasmine Crockett by Telling the Simple Truth About the Los Angeles Fire Department

When dealing with the many avowed racists in the Democratic Party, how does one find any common ground?

After all, one recognizes the obvious contradictions, bullying tactics, and red herrings in what passes for their arguments. But they see none of these things, so what can one do besides sigh and shake one’s head?

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings must have wondered as much on Wednesday when his simple, truthful statement about the Los Angeles Fire Department’s obsession with diversity, equity, and inclusion triggered an unfathomably asinine response from Congress’s most unapologetic racist, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

“If your house was burning down,” Jennings said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “how much do you care what color the firefighters are?”

Few CNN employees have ever posed a more reasonable rhetorical question. Nearly all Americans, of course, would answer that they care nothing about the firefighters’ skin color.

Jennings, however, made that comment on a panel that featured three black women, including Crockett and host Abby Phillip. All three women began talking over the conservative long before he finished speaking.

Then, Phillip asked Crockett to respond, at which point the contradictions, bullying tactics, and red herrings came one after another.

“I am so tired — You know what, there was an article that just came out that said that actually the most educated demographic in this country right now is black women,” the congresswoman said.

Now, imagine for a moment that Crockett told the truth about the country’s most educated demographic. Would that not mean that black women actually enjoyed the greatest access to educational opportunities? In that case, why would they need the hiring preferences associated with DEI?

Unfortunately, the congresswoman kept talking.

“We are looking at qualifications,” she said moments later, referring to Los Angeles’ female, DEI-obsessed fire chief.

By definition, of course, the opposite holds true. When you look at skin color, sexual preferences, or other markers of “identity,” you necessarily look at something other than qualifications.

It got worse — much, much worse.

“The last time I checked, y’all didn’t say that anything was wrong with the White House,” the raving congresswoman said, “and I can promise you, it was my ancestors that built the White House.”

One suspects that most readers can now recognize that pathetic tactic a mile away. Racist liberals invoke slavery when they wish to silence their opponents. Crockett’s comment had no other purpose. Nor did it have any relevance to Jennings’s broader point about not caring how firefighters look.

Finally, the intellectually dishonest and overmatched congresswoman threw in a red herring for good measure.

“Stop trying to act as if only white men are the ones that are capable because right now you sitting a table with three very capable black women,” Crockett said. At that point, she turned to Jennings and mercifully stopped speaking.

Jennings, of course, neither said nor implied anything of the kind.

To recap, three black women, including one who seemed to think herself oppressed, felt comfortable talking over Jennings. Then, Crockett undermined her own argument for DEI, invoked slavery in a manipulative way designed to put Jennings on his heels, and concluded by demanding that he stop making an argument he never made.

Of course, those who have followed Crockett’s racially-charged rants in the House of Representatives will feel no surprise.

In the end, one can only marvel at Jennings’s ability to engage civilly with such bad-faith racists.

