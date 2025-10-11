Share
Scott Jennings Uses Letitia James' Own Words Against Her: 'I Don't Think the American People Are Going to Have Too Much Sympathy'

 By Bryan Chai  October 10, 2025
Any lasting adage endures because there’s some truth behind it.

“Actions speak louder than words,” “A penny saved is a penny earned,” and “Don’t judge a book by its cover” are just some of those adages that get bandied about in 2025, despite most people having no clue where those phrases come from.

“If you live by the sword, you’ll die by the sword,” is another such adage.

And CNN’s conservative pundit Scott Jennings echoed as much while addressing the perceived grievances of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who was indicted on fraud charges Thursday.

James became a household name after she very publicly made a point of targeting President Donald Trump with a civil fraud lawsuit. Trump’s adult children and the Trump Organization also became embroiled in this saga.

Now, however, the shoe appears to be on the other foot.

And Jennings is struggling to find much sympathy for her.

Appearing on CNN Newsnight, Jennings spoke out against James — using her own logic against her.

Will Letitia James be convicted?

“Letitia James is the absolute worst possible poster child for the argument of selective prosecution,” Jennings explained. “Her entire political career has been on the idea of selectively prosecuting one person, Donald J. Trump.

“Whether you think the merits of the case are strong or weak, or how you think it’s going to play out, going out tonight and crying and whining and fussing about selective prosecution, when it comes to Letitia James, who ran an entire campaign prosecuting, saying she was going to go after Trump … The cases she brought, it was only because of Trump.

“I don’t think the American people are going to have too much sympathy for it.”

Jennings also added: “Thank God she failed in her ultimate goal [of prosecuting Trump], otherwise we wouldn’t be bringing home these hostages on Monday. That’s all I got to say about that.”

In his actual X post, Jennings also made sure to use James’ own words against her, too.

“Allow me to quote Letitia James directly: ‘When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hard-working people,'” he posted. “There was no outrage from Dems about Tish’s political prosecution of Trump — but now that the shoe is on the other foot, it’s a crisis.”

Jennings was referring to this February 2024 X post from James:

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of hardworking people,” James posted. “Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.

“There simply cannot be different rules for different people.”

It would appear Scott Jennings agrees.

