From the sideline, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker sees the need for a return to “fundamentals” in the Republican Party.

Walker, a one-time presidential candidate who currently serves as president of Young America’s Foundation, told The Western Journal that conservatives need to reunite, and fast, if they intend to fight back the left-wing “siege” on the horizon at the outset of the Biden administration.

“Talk about issues,” Walker urged Saturday from the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.

“That’s why it’s great talking about freedom, different aspects of freedom, yesterday and today in particular, because I think not only for the conservative movement but for Americans, those are the things that draw people — when we get beyond just individual personalities and talk about the fundamentals,” he added.

“When, I think, we do that, people see we really are under siege, that our college campuses — even if you’re not a conservative, I think most people understand fairness and balance.”

The remarks come at a low moment in the weeks-long conflict that arose between establishment Republicans and Trump loyalists in light of the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

With Democratic cannons trained on the GOP after the riot, longstanding members of the congressional establishment were quick to cut who they saw as Trump coalition anchors they had long ago deemed dead weight.

Among those establishment Republicans was Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whose rumored support for a second Trump impeachment left fellow Republicans whispering behind closed doors for several days, many waiting on the House Republican Conference chair to make a move and provide cover for their own vote to charge the president. When the high-dollar fundraiser finally came out in support of the proceedings, others waded in behind her.

The decision only served to exacerbate Republican infighting, setting the stage for a quarrel between Cheney, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other anti-establishment caucus members.

When the dust settled and the dirt had been flung, however, impeachment had passed the House with 10 Republicans voting in favor, and neither Greene nor Cheney was punished by the national party.

Instead, Greene saw her committee assignments stripped by the Democratic House majority. Cheney, on the other hand, saw her position strengthened, as secret ballot saw the House GOP vote in favor of her continued leadership by a 145-61 margin.

Cheney redoubled her anti-Trump rhetoric earlier this week, publicly breaking with Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to tell reporters the former president should not be welcome to speak Sunday at CPAC as the leader of the party.

McCarthy and Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, were central in efforts to keep the party united, with the latter forwarding a fiery memo to caucus members Tuesday that declared the GOP “Civil War is now canceled.”

Walker seemed similarly comfortable canceling the intra-party conflict, suggesting the sideshow would spoil an opportunity for Republicans to capitalize on Americans waking up to the suppression of conservative voices nationwide.

“If you point out the facts that, you know, a conservative group bringing in a speaker has a much greater burden than any liberal group does, people say that’s not fair,” Walker said.

“When you talk about the ability to have a platform to get our information out on social media, how conservatives are consistently blocked but liberals, or even radicals, can say things and they’re not blocked — I think most Americans say that’s not fair.”

Asked if he would return to the ring in an effort to unite the GOP against that reality, however, Walker simply laughed.

“Well, I’m a quarter-century younger than Joe Biden, so I’ve got plenty of time,” Walker said.

“But I’ve got a four-year contract with Young America’s Foundation. So, at least for the next four years — maybe more — I’ll be doing that.”

