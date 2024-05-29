Scottie Scheffler and Louisville Officials Reach Agreement on Charges: Report

Prosecutors in Louisville, Kentucky, agreed on Wednesday to drop all charges against professional golfer Scottie Scheffler after he was arrested two weeks ago just hours before the second day of the PGA Championship, according to reports.

Scheffler, 27, was attempting to enter the Valhalla Golf Club on May 17 for his second round of the tournament.

A bizarre interaction with Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Detective Bryan Gillis saw him dragged from his car and taken to jail.

Scheffler had been charged with felony second-degree assault on a police officer when Gillis alleged the golfer ignored his instructions to stop the car in front of the golf club and then dragged him.

Surveillance video did not appear to prove Gillis’ account of the incident.

According to Louisville’s WLKY, the charges were dropped Wednesday afternoon, and the motion was immediately accepted by the judge.

Louisville radio host Terry Meiners reported the charges were be dropped under the condition that both Scheffler and the city will each agree to let the situation go.

“The agreement stipulates that both sides agree not to pursue any legal action related to the ramifications of the May 17 arrest,” Meiners reported.

Ward Jolles, with WAVE, further reported, both parties decided, “[I]t is best to proceed without the charges going forward. Both want things resolved amicably.”

According to WLKY, Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines will address the media after a hearing on the matter Wednesday afternoon.

Romines had previously vowed to fight the charges against his client in court if the case proceeded.

After his arrest, Scheffler said the interaction between him and Gillis was a “big misunderstanding.”

Golfers participating in the PGA Championship had been told to go around police barricades to enter the golf club with media credentials.

Unbeknownst to Scheffler, when he approached Valhalla on May 17, Gillis was working a fatal traffic incident. Gillis was also apparently unaware of the instructions that golfers had been given.

The world’s current top golfer later said he was afraid of Gillis during his interaction with him.

“I pulled a little bit because I was afraid he was going to start hitting me,” Scheffler said, according to Louisville’s Courier-Journal. “And I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t tell me he was a police officer.”

