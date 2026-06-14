Scottish Hatchet Girl Vindicated - Immigrants Convicted for Attacking Her and Sister - Punching, Dragging by Hair, and More

It’s rare that you get to say this, but score one for sanity in the United Kingdom.

Earlier this week, a brother and sister pleaded guilty to attacking two girls in Dundee, Scotland, in a confrontation that launched a viral video when one of the sisters who were being targeted defended herself by brandishing a hatchet and a knife.

While liberals and multiculturalists had initially focused on the weapons being brandished by the 14-year-old girl, the case also attracted a vocal minority who said that the problem was, in fact, immigration into the United Kingdom and their inability to assimilate to Western mores, as well as the police’s unwillingness (generally) to do anything about it.

It turns you that the vocal minority was correct, if the BBC’s report of court proceedings was any indication.

Ilia Belov, 22, claimed he confronted the girls after receiving abusive remarks and said he saw one of the girls with a knife in her waistband before the assault. His sister Nadjedzha Belova, 20, previously admitted assaulting a 13-year-old girl by seizing and pulling her hair, dragging her to the ground, and striking her on the head to her injury during the incident. The pair will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court on 5 August. Should the Bulgarian brother and sister be forced to pay reparations for the damage done to the young Scottish girl’s reputation? Yes No

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While Belov “claimed the children had called him a migrant and used an expletive,” the sheriff said he was “entirely satisfied by proof beyond reasonable doubt that the trigger for all of this were the comments that you made.”

The video featuring two girls had the older of the sisters, who brandished the hatchet against the migrants, being feted as the “Queen of Scots” online when her reaction was recorded and posted online.

“Get the f*** away from us!” the 14-year-old could be heard saying in the 2025 video.

“Don’t f***ing touch my little sister! She is f***ing 12!”

Both of the siblings who were found guilty in the assault, according to GBNews, were Bulgarian migrants.

The mother said that she was “so relieved the whole story has finally come out” after the verdict was delivered.

“It’s been heartbreaking. They told the truth from the start but no one believed them,” she said.

“Everyone was more focused on the axe than anything else so didn’t listen to what really happened.”

In a separate interview with the BBC, she added that the girls “were telling the truth and they were slandered. There were too many lies at the start, so I’m glad it’s all come out.”

On any day where the truth is allowed to still come out somewhere in the British Isles, it’s something we should all be glad about. Until the West begins to stand up for themselves and their citizens, alas, this is going to keep happening and get worse.

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