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“To reflect this inclusivity in our communications, we refer to seasonal cards as 'winter cards' rather than 'Christmas cards,' the school announced to students' families.
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“To reflect this inclusivity in our communications, we refer to seasonal cards as 'winter cards' rather than 'Christmas cards,' the school announced to students' families.(RobMattingley - stock photo / Getty Images)

Scottish School Rebrands Christmas Cards to 'Winter Cards' Citing 'Inclusivity' Concerns

 By Samuel Short  October 9, 2026 at 5:24pm
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The de-Christianization of Europe continues, as one school in Scotland announced it won’t be handing out Christmas cards this year.

Instead, teaching staff at Kaimhill School in Aberdeen are choosing “winter cards” in order to “value and respect” other cultures.

An email began circulating about the decision, reported by the U.K.’s Telegraph, saying the change was made “To reflect this inclusivity in our communications.”

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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