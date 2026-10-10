The de-Christianization of Europe continues, as one school in Scotland announced it won’t be handing out Christmas cards this year.

Instead, teaching staff at Kaimhill School in Aberdeen are choosing “winter cards” in order to “value and respect” other cultures.

An email began circulating about the decision, reported by the U.K.’s Telegraph, saying the change was made “To reflect this inclusivity in our communications.”

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