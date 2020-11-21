Login
SCOTUS Circuit Assignments Rearranged, Look Who Is Now in Charge of MI, WI, PA and GA

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh look on as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesSupreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh look on as President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 5, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 21, 2020 at 1:15pm
The U.S. Supreme Court announced justices had received updated circuit assignments on Friday afternoon.

In order from Chief Justice John Roberts just weeks after the still-contested presidential election, associate justices were assigned new circuits.

Some conservative justices will now have jurisdiction in certain major states where the election is being contested.

Notably, Justice Clarence Thomas will preside over the Eleventh Circuit, which includes the state of Georgia.

Meanwhile, Justice Samuel Alito will preside over both the Third Circuit and the Fifth Circuit.

The Third Circuit includes the hotly contested state of Pennsylvania.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will preside over both the Sixth Circuit and the Eighth Circuit.

The Sixth Circuit includes the state of Michigan.

The court’s newest addition, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, will preside over the Seventh Circuit, which includes the state of Wisconsin.

Barett was a Seventh Circuit judge for three years.

Each of the states mentioned is currently linked to the fight for the White House in President Donald Trump’s expected upcoming court battles.

Writing on SCOTUSBlog, Amy Howe noted, “A circuit justice is primarily responsible for emergency requests (for example, an application to block an execution or to allow it to go forward) from the geographic area covered by his or her circuit, as well as more mundane matters, such as requests to extend filing deadlines.”

“However, justices can and often do refer significant emergency requests to the full court,” Howe added.

What the updated circuit assignments might mean, if anything, for the fight for the White House remains to be seen.

That did not stop people online from speculating:

The updated assignments for each justice were effective Friday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
