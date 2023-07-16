A federal appeals court’s decision to allow Tennessee’s child sex change ban to take effect could mean the Supreme Court will soon be asked to weigh in on the issue.

After midnight on July 8, the Sixth Circuit paused a lower court’s injunction on Tennessee’s ban on providing children with sex change surgeries, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and “any drug or device” intended for the same purposes.

With lawsuits challenging similar bans popping up throughout the country and multiple cases now being appealed in the circuit courts, Sarah Parshall Perry, senior legal fellow at Heritage’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, told the Daily Caller News Foundation “there’s no question” the issue will end up before the Supreme Court.

“These are emergency motions where these judges are having to determine whether a state’s interest in protecting the welfare of children outweighs a parents’ interest in getting experimental medical treatment,” Perry explained.

If another circuit court determines, contrary to what the Sixth Circuit just found, that a parent has a right to “experimental medical care” for their children, Perry said, “it would go up to the Supreme Court on a petition for emergency appeal.”

The Supreme Court, she noted, has “never held that there is an unfettered right to get experimental medical treatment for one’s children.”

Gene Hamilton, general counsel and vice president at America First Legal (AFL), told the DCNF AFL is “optimistic that other courts will follow the Sixth Circuit’s lead in rejecting attempts by the radical left to accomplish through the courts what they cannot achieve legislatively.”

“[T]he [Sixth Circuit] Court rightly held that the plaintiffs were not likely to prevail on their due process and equal protection claims — which were novel and rooted in political activism rather than the Constitution,” Hamilton said.

“The Supreme Court has not extended either area of law to cover procedures and treatments that amount to genital mutilation or chemical castration of children, and we suspect that it will not do so absent an unprecedented court-packing by the Biden regime.”

The ACLU has filed lawsuits over child sex change bans in Texas, Alabama, Idaho, Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Kentucky. Florida’s ban was also challenged by four families backed by multiple LGBT activist groups.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti issued this statement after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Tennessee’s emergency motion for a stay of the preliminary injunction in L.W. v. Skrmetti. pic.twitter.com/MFNrGrQ9Zv — TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) July 8, 2023



Obama-appointed Eastern District of Arkansas Judge Jay Moody struck down Arkansas’ law in June. Northern District of Florida Judge Robert L. Hinkle, a Clinton-appointee, also granted a preliminary injunction in June preventing Florida’s ban from being enforced against the plaintiffs who sued, asserting in his opinion that “gender identity is real.”

The case against Florida’s law will soon be appealed in the 11th Circuit, Perry told the DCNF.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuits often argue “gender-affirming care” is “medically necessary” to prevent mental health problems like anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide.

Contrary to the opinions issued by the Florida and Tennessee trial courts, Perry said there is “no data to support the fact that this is life-saving care.”

“In fact, suicidal idealation likely to remain after these particular hormone or surgical interventions,” Perry told the DCNF. “That is, behind all of this, one of the great tragedies in this push towards gender-altering treatments that we’re seeing in these federal trial courts across the country.”

