SCOTUS Shuts Down Activist Court, Clears Way for Trump to Begin Deportations to Third Party Countries Again

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a huge win Monday on immigration, ruling that his administration could continue deporting illegal aliens to countries other than their own.

The high court stated that in addition to being able to deport them to other countries, illegal immigrants would no longer be granted a “chance to show the harms they could face” if they were kicked out of the United States, as Reuters reported.

The vote was 6-3, with the conservative majority banding together against the court’s liberal bloc to reverse a lower court order.

The ruling was short and unsigned, but the three liberal judges issued a joint dissent, led by Obama appointee Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“In matters of life and death, it is best to proceed with caution. In this case, the Government took the opposite approach,” she wrote. “It wrongfully deported one plaintiff to Guatemala, even though an Immigration Judge found he was likely to face torture there. Then, in clear violation of a court order, it deported six more to South Sudan, a nation the State Department considers too unsafe for all but its most critical personnel.

“As a result, the administration will be able to try to quickly remove immigrants to such third countries, including South Sudan,” she added.

The case involved eight migrants from Myanmar, South Sudan, Cuba, Mexico, Laos, and Vietnam, who were deported back in May to South Sudan. The Trump administration labeled them “the worst of the worst,” according to the BBC.

In a statement following the ruling, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin called it a “victory for the safety and security of the American people.”

“DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them,” McLaughlin added.

“Fire up the deportation planes.”

This is good news for the rule of law and for the Trump administration’s plans to hit its deportation quota.

It also partially restores trust in a Supreme Court that, at times, made some conservatives feel skeptical about the justices’ constitutional purity, especially when right-leaning judges were crossing ideological lines to join the three liberals.

Specifically, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, and Chief Justice John Roberts, have linked arms with the liberals on some occasions.

That aside, the country can take solace in the fact that for the most part, the court is upholding Trump’s agenda and allowing the executive branch to move forward.

Despite frustrations, and the temptation to ignore a court with no true enforcement mechanism, perhaps it’s best to wait and see how things play out.

The nation must hope the high court continues to follow the Constitution and recognizes the level of commitment liberal activists have when it comes to turning U.S. courtrooms into vehicles for radical social change.

It would be a dark day indeed if conservatives ever felt the need to take a page from the progressive playbook by dismissing an entire branch of government to score temporary political points.

