The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain illegal immigrants subject to deportation who claim they will face persecution if they are sent back to their country of origin.

The court ruled 6-3 that these aliens are not entitled to a hearing until their claims can be verified by the government.

Justices Sonya Sotomayor, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan dissented.

The case involves illegal immigrants who say they would be harmed if returned to their native country.

Immigration officers may establish whether they have a “reasonable fear” before either sending them back to their country of origin or introducing their claims to the legal system, Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.

It was up for debate whether the illegal aliens could be held indefinitely without seeing an immigration judge.

Alito argued that the relevant immigration provision does not necessitate a bond hearing.

“Why would Congress want to deny a bond hearing to individuals who reasonably fear persecution or torture, and who, as a result, face proceedings that may last for many months or years … ? I can find no satisfactory answer to this question,” Breyer wrote in his dissent.

The Trump administration had argued the case against the illegal aliens before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

