While Screaming About DOGE, Media Conveniently Forgets Anti-Trump IRS Worker Leaked 400,000 Tax Records

You’ve probably heard a lot this month about the government workers who have been affected by the Department of Government Efficiency.

You’ve probably seen screaming, braying media coverage, telling you about the horrors of USAID getting wound down or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees protesting cuts by, uh, singing outside of NOAA headquarters in late February. (If the job was to emphasize they don’t have a future career lined up in the theater, mission accomplished, I suppose.)

And then there’s the United States Digital Service, the agency that Trump turned into DOGE; numerous staffers wrote a mass resignation letter saying they could no longer uphold their oath to work for the agency thanks to cuts in the workforce there. (They were likely going to be fired anyway, DOGE leader Elon Musk said, although this is somewhat beside the point.)

More fake news from Associated Propaganda. These were Dem political holdovers who refused to return to the office. They would have been fired had they not resigned. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

“These highly skilled civil servants were working to modernize Social Security, veterans’ services, tax filing, health care, disaster relief, student aid, and other critical services,” the resignation letter read.

“Their removal endangers millions of Americans who rely on these services every day. The sudden loss of their technology expertise makes critical systems and American’s [sic] data less safe.”

You have doubtlessly heard plenty about this performative nonsense, one way or another. This has affected, as of Feb. 26, about 30,000 employees in taxpayer-funded jobs who have been axed, according to New York Magazine.

What you have heard less about, I can assure you, is something that affected over 400,000 American taxpayers in one taxpayer-funded job: namely, the mass release of their information by an anti-Trump IRS contractor whose data leaks were six times greater than we were initially told, according to reports.

Last February, Charles Edward Littlejohn was sentenced to five years in prison, according to a media release by the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Littlejohn initially “accessed and stole tax returns and return information for a high-ranking government official” (read: Donald John Trump, then president) in 2019 and leaked them to media sources.

What did they reveal? After all the climbing over each other that media sources did to try to get his tax returns, they were fairly quotidian for a billionaire.

“Between August 2019 and October 2019, Littlejohn disclosed to a news organization the tax return information associated with the high-ranking government official. In the Spring of 2020, Littlejohn stole additional tax return information associated with the high-ranking government official and provided it to the news organization,” the media release continued.

“In September 2020, the news organization published the first of several articles that publicly disclosed information contained in the high-ranking government official’s tax returns,” the release added.

“In July and August 2020, Littlejohn separately stole tax returns and return information associated with thousands of the nation’s wealthiest individuals. In November 2020, Littlejohn disclosed this tax return information to a second news organization, which has since published nearly 50 articles using the information provided by Littlejohn.”

Now, according to Politico, the IRS told the House Judiciary Committee that roughly 70,000 businesses and individuals had their data stolen and leaked by Littlejohn.

However, at the end of last month, the IRS admitted that number was a little off. By, oh, about 335,000 businesses and individuals.

🚨 #BREAKING: New disclosure reveals that the Biden IRS leaked taxpayer information of over 405,000 Americans — including President Trump’s. The IRS’s admission confirms the Committee’s suspicion and recent reports that show the scope of the leak was much broader than what the… pic.twitter.com/3KKYL5bHET — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) February 25, 2025

This, by the way, was when those U.S. Digital Service employees that got cut were hard at work. Now think of what it’ll be like now that “American’s [sic] data [is] less safe.” Why, they might even have to rely on people who know how to use an apostrophe!

And what did we hear about this? Virtually zilch. Despite the fact that there were over a dozen individuals and businesses who had their tax records leaked by one IRS contractor for every one government employee who had his or her job cut thanks to DOGE, you heard hardly a squeak about this.

When the number of employees sucking at the taxpayer teat gets to 405,000, call me, media. Then I’ll probably ask DOGE to axe some more jobs, but at least I’ll start caring then. Until that point, I still trust DOGE with my data more than the IRS.

