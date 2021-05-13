We're Screwed: Watch US vs. Russia Military Recruitment Videos and You'll See How Weak We Are Under Biden

President Joe Biden has already weakened the global perception of the U.S. military in his short time in office. A new Army recruitment video is practically indistinguishable from a Democratic campaign ad.

In one video in a series titled “The Calling,” Cpl. Emma Malonelord described her journey to the Army. The animated segment of the video included a lesbian wedding, a pride parade and a sorority at the University of California, Davis.

“It begins in California, with a little girl raised by two moms,” Malonelord said over the video. “Although I had a fairly typical childhood, took ballet, played violin, I also marched for equality. I like to think I’ve been defending freedom from an early age.”

Right off the bat, the video has cheapened serving in the Army. Suggesting that marching around in rainbow T-shirts is somehow akin to defending our country’s freedom at home and abroad is patently insane.

Malonelord then said that one of her mothers was paralyzed in an accident, but she fought through it and regained the ability to walk. This would be an inspiring story, but the ad quickly returns to forcing woke ideas down the viewers’ throats.

The corporal said her injured mother was able to walk down the aisle and marry her other mom, a moment depicted in the ad.

After that, Malonelord said she went to college at UC Davis. When she was thinking about graduating, she said she felt that she had been given a lot in life.

“I needed my own adventures, my own challenge, and after meeting with an Army recruiter, I found it,” Malonelord said. “A way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes along the way.”

Joining the Army is supposed to be a a commitment to defending America’s freedoms. Instead, this video suggests that it’s some sort of social justice quest to find meaning and inner peace.

“Needless to say, the video was not confidence inspiring among conservative critics, especially when compared to the type of recruitment videos our adversaries are airing,” Townhall’s Leah Barkoukis said in an article Wednesday.

As an example, she included a recruiting video from the Russian military shared on Twitter by Koskovics Zoltán, an analyst with the Center for Fundamental Rights.

That video showed strong men leaving their loved ones to undergo intense training and join their country’s military.

This is a Russian Army recruitment ad. Compare it with the new American Army commercial.

None of this fills me with any optimism regarding the #West‘s future. https://t.co/Cf86lyITND — Koskovics Zoltán (@KoskovicsZ) May 13, 2021

It was a far cry from the woke propaganda put out by Biden’s Defense Department.

Many critics on Twitter pointed out some of the issues with the Army’s recruitment video.

Wow………just so much NO right there. Our adversaries must be getting a good laugh over this. — MnMonger (@mnmonger) May 13, 2021

It is no wonder why the US military can’t win anything. — 🚜🇸🇴OldDominion🇸🇴👨‍🌾 (@VaDominion) May 12, 2021

This is really depressing. — Jeff Wild Pants (@Pants1Wild) May 12, 2021

I loved the part about “shattering stereotypes”. Effectively by creating and promoting stereotypes.

Hmmm. — Lorry Smith (@CuriousLor) May 13, 2021

The Army ad comes on the heels of woke recruitment videos from the Central Intelligence Agency. A video posted to the CIA’s YouTube page last month as part of its “Humans of CIA” initiative depicts a gay man who said he is an agency librarian.

“Growing up gay in a small Southern town, I was lucky to have a wonderful and accepting family,” he said.

“I always struggled with the idea that I may not be able to discuss my personal life at work. Imagine my surprise when I was taking my oath at the CIA and I noticed a rainbow on then-Director [John] Brennan’s lanyard.”

These examples show that woke liberal thinking has infiltrated nearly every American institution, including the military and intelligence community. If those institutions continue down this path, they will quickly lose their reputations and possibly some of their strength.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →

* Name

* Email



* Message





* All fields are required. Success!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.