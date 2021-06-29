National Guard troops from South Dakota will be heading to Texas to fills yawning gaps in border security created by the Biden administration’s policies, Repubican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday.

“Tomorrow morning I’m officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border,” she tweeted. “The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn’t be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden’s border crisis.”

Details such as which units would be sent and when were not available early Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — both Republicans — asked for help stemming the border crisis through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

The letter warned other governors that while Texas and Arizona were “ground zero” for the crisis, other states would see spikes in human trafficking and illegal drugs.

“Given the staggering number of violations now occurring in Texas and Arizona, additional manpower is needed from any state that can spare it,” the letter said.

The letter urged governors whose communities are slowly being infiltrated by criminal illegal immigrants to make their stand at the border.

“With your help, we can apprehend more of these perpetrators of state and federal crimes, before they can cause problems in your state,” the letter said.

“Crucially,” it continued, “this will include the power to arrest migrants who illegally cross the border into our territory. Many of these crossings involved state-law crimes, such as criminal trespassing or smuggling of persons.”

Several Republican governors have said they will support Texas and Arizona.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said her state is sending Iowa State Patrol officers to the border.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable,” she said. “Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”

Reynolds noted the tipping point for her action came through skyrocketing amounts of illegal drugs coming into the state.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has said his state is sending about 25 Nebraska state troopers to Texas.

“Nebraska is stepping up to help Texas respond to the ongoing crisis on their border with Mexico,” he said in a statement.

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border,” he said. “While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said his state will also pitch in.

“The State of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people – Idahoans – against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris Administration,” he said in a statement.

“Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction, and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day,” he continued.

“It is time for our nation’s Governors to do what the federal government won’t – secure the border. Idaho is evaluating our resources, and I will have more to share with Idahoans about our support of this important call to protect our country.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in announcing his response to the request for help, said no state is immune from the border crisis.

“America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” he said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe,” he continued.

“Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

