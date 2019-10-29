SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Eviscerates Baghdadi and Schiff: 'You Might Be a Leaker'

The former Navy SEAL who killed terrorist Osama bin Laden during the daring 2011 raid on his compound had harsh words for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff in the wake of the political bickering that erupted in Washington after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid in Syria.

President Donald Trump announced the raid on Sunday, a day after it took place, and said he did not notify top Congressional leaders in advance because he was afraid of leaks.

“Well, I guess the only thing is, they were talking about why didn’t I give the information to Adam Schiff and his committee. And the answer is because I think Adam Schiff is the biggest leaker in Washington,” Trump told reporters on Monday, according to the Washington Examiner.

Former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill made a similar comment in a snarkier vein on Sunday, when the initial political blowback was taking place from Democrats who chided Trump for not telling them about the raid in advance.

“If you’re the House Intel Chairman and are not told about the raid to kill the world’s #1 terrorist … you might be a leaker,” O’Neill tweeted.

TRENDING: Audio Recording Blows Ukraine Scandal Wide Open, Appears To Confirm Ukraine-Hillary Connection

If you’re the House Intel Chairman and are not told about the raid to kill the world’s #1 terrorist … you might be a leaker. @RepAdamSchiff — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 27, 2019

O’Neill also fired off a message to al-Baghdadi.

“Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up,” he tweeted.

Hey scumbag, tell bin Laden I said what’s up. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 27, 2019

On Monday, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” O’Neill praised the raid that led to al-Baghdadi’s death.

“They were so smart about it,” O’Neill said, referring to the American troops in the raid.

Are you ashamed Democrats are using this raid to divide the country politically? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (3396 Votes) 1% (26 Votes)

“They knew going to the front door was probably booby-trapped so they went through a wall. They used their breachers, which is a method of entry. The guy or guys went in that way, and then just did what Delta [Force] does; they just got it on.”

RELATED: Trump Announces American Troops Have Killed Another Major ISIS Figure

O’Neill called the raid “incredible.”

“I was so proud. So proud,” O’Neill said.

During comments to TMZ, O’Neill said the death of al-Baghdadi was a day to remember.

“We should be proud as Americans. We should be proud as a coalition,” he said, calling the raid “a good op. I am so proud of them.”

Citing the deaths of those who fought the Islamic State group, O’Neill said the death of al-Baghdadi was “a day that we shall celebrate.”

“I’m just proud right now,” he said, adding that he was “a little jealous. I would have liked to have been there.”

O’Neill also had a message for political leaders, noting that bin Laden was killed under former President Barack Obama and al-Baghdadi under Trump.

“It’s not partisan. It’s America’s coalition. It’s everyone that’s doing it,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.