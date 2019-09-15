SECTIONS
Commentary
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden: Osama 'Died Scared S***less. Hiding Behind His Wife'

Osama bin Laden sits in front of a map in this undated still frame from a recruitment video for his al-Qaida terrorist network.Al Rai Al Aam / Getty ImagesOsama bin Laden sits in front of a map in this undated still frame from a recruitment video for his al-Qaida terrorist network. (Al Rai Al Aam / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published September 15, 2019 at 12:56am
WARNING: The tweet below contains graphic language that some readers will find offensive.

The Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden gave the world another gift on the 18th anniversary of 9/11: a look into the final humiliating seconds of the terrorist leader’s life.

In a Wednesday tweet, Robert J. O’Neill revealed what the final few moments of the fearsome bin Laden’s existence looked like. And they paint a picture of a weak and scared “man,” so afraid of death that he used his own wife as a human shield.

“Osama bin Laden died scared s—less. Hiding behind his wife,” O’Neill tweeted.

For a man with such a fearsome reputation, bin Laden left the world with a whimper.

Followers of the terrorist sometimes referred to him as the “Prince,” or “Lion” due to the meaning of his name and his militant attitude. If only those same followers could see him as the SEALs who sent him to his grave did.

After hiding and living life like a rat during the war on terror, bin Laden met an unceremonious end during the CIA-led Operation Neptune Spear.

The raid, on which then-Vice President Joe Biden infamously gave a “no” vote, saw stealth-modified Black Hawk helicopters drop off  SEALs in bin Laden’s Pakistan compound.

Nearby, Chinook helicopters loaded with troops waited to assist the SEALs if the operation went south and they needed to fight their way out.

Thankfully, the extra fighting men weren’t needed.

Although one modified Black Hawk was destroyed in the raid, the mission was a success. Bin Laden was wounded in a hail of bullets, and SEALs finished him off before securing his body as well as electronics and documents.

Bin Laden would later be buried at sea with Muslim religious rites observed.

After news of his death was released, spontaneous crowds formed across America. Chants of “USA” broke out at sporting events, and social media was flooded with celebratory posts.

Osama bin Laden threw nations into chaos with the attacks on 9/11.

But despite his fearsome image, he died a coward’s death — a fitting end for the most hated man in the world.

