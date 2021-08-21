Path 27
SEAL Who Shot bin Laden Tells Biden to Give Him 'Nine Guys' So He Can Rescue Abandoned Americans

 By Kipp Jones  August 21, 2021 at 3:42pm
Rob O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, shared his frustration Friday on Fox News regarding the military response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

O’Neill in fact said that if given the green light, he would only need himself and a small force to rescue Americans trapped in the country by Taliban terrorists.

During an appearance on “Primetime,” host Will Cain asked the former SEAL for his response to the failure of American political and military leadership to evacuate Americans who are right now at the mercy of Taliban terrorists.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.



CNN Reporter Who Called Taliban 'Friendly' Gets Charged by Taliban Fighters with Gun

“Look, I don’t want to be in charge, but if I was would I want to get the Americans? Cool. Give me nine guys, I’m gonna walk through the streets and I’m gonna kill everyone I see, and I’m gonna grab the Americans,” said O’Neill.

Sharing his disgust with the White House and Pentagon, the former soldier said the situation on the ground is much more simple than is being portrayed.

“It is not difficult. But we have these people who are in charge that are a disgrace. I am amazed that there hasn’t been at least 30 generals and admirals that haven’t resigned or been fired today,” he told Cain. “But we won’t because we have a commander-in-chief that was put there through whatever happened at four in the morning on election night.”

“This is nonsense. It’s insulting,” he said.

Do you agree that the Biden administration is not doing enough to help stranded Americans in Kabul?

O’Neill added he is a big believer in keeping things “simple.”

“I’m a big believer in the acronym KISS: Keep it simple, stupid. And I was talking to another SEAL Team Six operator with whom I served for 20 years,” he stated. “I’m just going to call him Tiny. And Tiny told me the response: ‘Here’s how you get the Americans out. Tiny smash with hammer. And that’s it.’”

O’Neill said that every veteran he has talked with about the crisis in Afghanistan has summarized their feelings as “gross.”

“That’s how you should feel. You should feel gross,” he said. “We don’t ask the Taliban permission. You know what we do? We kick their a**, that’s it.”

O’Neill took flak from those with opposing political views on Twitter for talking about killing terrorists on primetime TV:

US Troops Execute Operation Outside the Walls of Kabul Airport

The former warrior has shared his own thoughts on the platform in recent days regarding the crisis in Afghanistan:

O’Neill tweeted Thursday: “Liberals are running the world. And it’s on fire.”

Conversation