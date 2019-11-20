SECTIONS
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Trashes Vindman as 'Operative with an Agenda'

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during impeachment inquiry hearings.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published November 20, 2019 at 11:50am
The former Navy SEAL who sent Osama Bin Laden to the grave weighed in on a star witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, and it wasn’t pretty.

Robert O’Neill slammed Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Tuesday for his allegedly partisan motives in the Democrats’ attempt to oust the president.

The SEAL reacted to Donald Trump Jr. calling Vindman a “low level partisan bureaucrat and nothing more,” with a fiery tweet of his own.

“I agree,” O’Neill wrote. “I wish the left wouldn’t use his uniform to make him a saint. He’s an operative with an agenda.”

Although Vindman wore his uniform during his testimony, his actions are not exactly what you’d expect from a commissioned officer.

The lieutenant colonel even went outside his chain of command, a move that lends weight to the theory he is simply an anti-Trump operative taking the one chance he had to hurt the president.

TRENDING: Rep. Ratcliffe Flips Script on Dems, Reveals Only Bribery Reference in Testimony Was About Biden, Not Trump

The importance of a chain of command was even emphasized by Vindman in his own deposition, despite the officer’s apparent disregard for the crucial system.

Is Lt. Col. Vindman an anti-Trump operative?

This, along with Vindman’s other actions to undermine Trump, has not exactly made him a hero in the military community.

O’Neill wasn’t the only hero to chime in on Vindman’s role in the impeachment process.

Mark Geist, a Marine veteran who fought against militants attacking the United States consulate in Benghazi, also appears to have a low opinion of the Soviet Union-born officer.

“Vindman is a disgrace to all who have served. Transcript of his previous closed door testimony he clearly admits to undermining the @POTUS foreign policy and now he has chairman Schiff advising him on how to answer questions,” Geist wrote, ending his tweet with hashtags labeling Vindman a traitor and POS.

RELATED: Impeachment Witness Fiona Hill Undermines Schiff By Admitting Russia Goes After Both Sides

There’s not much room left for interpretation in these scorching posts.

This show of opposition against Vindman from two modern-day military legends proves that the cracks in the Democrats’ impeachment attempt are beginning to show.

Vindman and other less-than-stellar witnesses in the impeachment inquiry are only solidifying the case that the attempt to oust President Donald Trump is nothing but a partisan abuse of impeachment.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
