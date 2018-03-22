SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Responds to Anti-Gunners in Blunt Series of Messages

As new advocates for gun control have emerged in the wake of recent mass shootings, particularly last month’s massacre at a Florida high school, those on the other side of the debate argue such proposals would infringe on the Second Amendment.

Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who says he fired the shots that killed al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, is one pro-gun advocate making that argument on Twitter.

In a series of tweets this week that included numerous interactions with individual users who had different opinions, he defended his views against arguments commonly used by gun-control supporters.

“The second amendment wasn’t composed so we could hunt,” he wrote in one post.

The second amendment wasn’t composed so we could hunt. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) March 21, 2018

A number of Democrat leaders, including former President Barack Obama, have defended the rights of hunters against attempts to impost stricter gun laws.

“If you grew up and your dad gave you a hunting rifle when you were 10, and you went out and spent the day with him and uncles, and that became part of your family’s traditions, you can see why you’d be pretty protective of that,” Obama said in a 2013 interview.

O’Neill and others, however, argue that America’s founders included the right to bear arms not to preserve hunting traditions but to offer citizens a means of protecting themselves.

He later tweeted his opinion that America’s “children are out of control,” not its guns.

Our guns are not out of control. Our children are out of control. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) March 21, 2018

Wednesday’s tweets were just the latest on the topic from O’Neill.

As The Daily Caller reported, earlier this month he criticized those who have compared the NRA to a terrorist organization.

Most people who call the @NRA a terrorist organization have never met an actual terrorist. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) March 8, 2018

Most people who advance that comparison, he wrote, “have never met an actual terrorist.”

Few Americans have been as close to the face of terrorism as O’Neill, who has frequently shared details of the fateful night bin Laden died.

He spoke to a TMZ reporter last month who asked whether there was a particular song he listened to before the May 2011 raid.

“Yeah, I actually listened to ‘Red Nation’ by The Game,” he said.

At the end of the brief interview, O’Neill once again confirmed reports that bin Laden was buried at sea soon after he died.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.