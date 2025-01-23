The family of a man who was found dead inside a Sealy Mattress trailer has filed a negligence lawsuit against the firm, according to WSB-TV in Georgia.

Jasmin Jennings, the fiancée of deceased 27-year-old Joshua Armour, filed the lawsuit on Jan. 16, according to Fox News.

“I just want answers as to how this could have happened,” Jennings said.

The tragedy began to unfold in October, when Armour disappeared.

His family eventually tracked his cell phone location to a Sealy Mattress facility in Conyers, Georgia, according to the lawsuit.

But when the family notified a facility supervisor about Armour’s location on the property, employees were instructed to lock all the trailers due to an unknown person being on the premises, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Armour’s brother and sister said that they were told to leave the property, and that they weren’t allowed to search the area.

A week later, Armour was found dead inside one of the locked trailers, Fox News reported.

“Logically, what it seemed like Sealy did in response to that information of an unidentified person being there, is they chose to act to protect the property in those trailers, and they did not see if someone was in the trailer, so they locked Josh in those trailers,” attorney Mark Johnson said, according to WSB-TV.

Family lawyers said the facility had surveillance footage of a man walking onto the property around the time of Armour’s disappearance.

Jennings said her fiancé was in the midst of a mental health crisis when he wandered onto the property.

“He called his brother Joe screaming. He was in a panic saying he was trapped. He didn’t know where he was,” Jennings told the outlet.

Armour reportedly told his brother he was in a dark place.

While Armour’s cause of death hasn’t yet been disclosed, lawyers said it might have been related to the high temperatures.

“Weather that week in Atlanta was in the eighties and a simple Google search will tell you that the temperature in that trailer was well over 100 degrees. What Josh experienced in the trailer before he died was unimaginable,” Johnson said.

Tempur Sealy International issued a statement about the incident.

“We are saddened by this tragic incident and our deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Erin Grant, Head of Public Relations at Communications for Tempur Sealy.

“We have been conducting a thorough investigation to understand all the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and have fully cooperated with local authorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide further details or comment at this time,” Grant said.

