Sean Hannity Announces Judge Jeanine Is Returning to Fox News

By Randy DeSoto
Published March 29, 2019 at 5:14pm
Modified March 30, 2019 at 3:56pm
Fox News host Sean Hannity said that FNC colleague Judge Jeanine Pirro will be returning to host her program “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday night.

Hannity made the announcement on his show Wednesday while interviewing President Donald Trump.

The president had just said he hoped that Pirro, a strong supporter, would be back soon, which prompted Hannity to respond that she would be back on Saturday.

Fox News confirmed Pirro’s return, The Hill reported.

“Justice with Judge Jeanine” had been taken off the air for the last two weekends, following controversial comments Pirro made during her “Opening Statement” segment of the March 9 program.

In it, she chastised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not taking a stronger stand against anti-Semitic statements made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The host then conceded that Democrats have not historically been anti-Semitic, but Omar is steering the party that way, in the latest iteration of political correctness.

“Think about this: She’s not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro asked.

“Think about it. Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” she asked.

Pirro received blowback from several in the media, as well as the Council on American Islamic Relations, which described her segment as “thinly disguised” Islamophobia, USA Today reported.

Fox News responded the next day.

“We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar,” Fox said in a statement. “They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

The network also released a statement from Pirro in which she did not apologize, but did clarify that she believes that people can practice the Islamic faith and still support the Constitution.

“I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” Pirro said. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution.”

She added, “I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

When Fox failed to air Pirro’s program the following weekend, Trump called on the network to bring her back.

“Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro,” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country.”

“They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well,” he added.

During Trump’s time in office, Hannity, as well as hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson have all been singled out for boycotts.

