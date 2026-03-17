Sean Hannity Delivers On-Air Apology to John Fetterman

Fox News host Sean Hannity apologized to Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman at the start of a Tuesday interview.

Fetterman has come under fire from left-wing Democrats for opposing efforts to block funding bills, supporting Operation Epic Fury, defending the Trump administration’s strikes against suspected drug smugglers, and supporting Israel.

Hannity admitted in the episode of “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” that he completely misread the first-term senator.

“The untold story is, I walked up to you, and I said, ‘Senator, very nice to meet you.’

“I said, ‘You should hate me, I’m an a**hole,’ and I don’t know if you remember that part,” Hannity told Fetterman.

“I said it because, by that time, I’d begun to realize I had you all wrong. Everything I believed, thought about you — and I really believed it — was wrong.”

Sean Hannity made a candid public apology to Sen. John Fetterman on his podcast Tuesday, revealing the untold story of meeting the Pennsylvania Democrat at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. pic.twitter.com/0xTuHovBCe — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) March 17, 2026

Fetterman, who defeated Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Senate seat vacated by then-Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s retirement in the November 2022 election, accepted the apology.

“That that’s a truth about today now,” Fetterman responded.

“And when you actually have a chance to sit down and have conversations — that’s why I’m always committed to doing that — and sit down, and … I don’t have grudges, or I just have these conversations.”

Fetterman later talked about meeting Oz, who is now administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, at a book signing held by Fox News anchor Brett Baier.

The senator said he would trust Oz, a former daytime TV talk show host and heart surgeon, to operate on him.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May 2022. His campaign was accused of misleading voters about his condition in a letter released in the last weeks of the 2022 campaign. Later, Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February 2023 to undergo inpatient treatment for depression.

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