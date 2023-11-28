Sean Hannity Comes Clean About His Relationship with Gavin Newsom: 'We Just Hit It Off'

Fox News host Sean Hannity opened up about his friendly relationship with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“From the first time we met, we just hit it off, and there was a certain relationship that developed that was like, ‘Oh, come on, you don’t believe all that,’” Hannity said of the governor during an interview at Fox News’ headquarters in New York, the Times reported Sunday.

“It was always friendly and never contentious. You can say anything to him. You can have fun with him,” Hannity added.

Despite hailing from opposite ends of the political spectrum, Hannity and Newsom have made major joint appearances in recent months, notably a June interview in Sacramento, California, for Fox News and a follow-up on Sept. 27 following the Republican presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Hannity also managed to persuade Newsom to debate Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a special Thursday segment on Fox News called “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate,” according to the Times.

Such appearances by two high-profile individuals from both parties not running against each other are rare, making the Thursday segment “unusual,” the newspaper reported.

With Hannity moderating, DeSantis and Newsom are slated to discuss issues ranging from immigration and the economy to gun rights, including Newsom’s proposal for a 28th Amendment to the Constitution to regulate firearms, according to Politico.

The relationship between Newsom and Hannity dates back to when Newsom would drop by Fox News’ Manhattan studios to see his then-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the outlet reported Monday. She is now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.

“I can’t give you a date or a specific memory,” Hannity said of his first time meeting and getting to know Newsom, according to Politico.

Do you watch "Hannity"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 34% (342 Votes) No: 66% (669 Votes)

“All I do remember is that on a personal level, he’s extraordinarily personable. Just like Governor DeSantis is.”

“We hit it off. We just kind of hit it off. I respect both people at a very high level. I really do,” Hannity said.

This week’s reports about their relationship haven’t been well received by some on social media.

Always knew Hannity was establishment — John J. Trotta IV (@tpajohn) November 28, 2023

Hannity is on the uniparty side! — Red Eared Slider (@george_nasif) November 28, 2023

Two snakes slithering through the grass….. — dented_halo 🇺🇸 (@Desert_Dawn04) November 28, 2023

News of Newsom’s amicable relationship with Hannity comes as the governor has gone on the offensive in campaigning for Democratic positions in red states.

He has bought up television ads and billboards in Florida and Texas seeking to push back against California’s perception among conservatives as a failed, drug-ridden, lawless state, according to the Times.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.