Sean Hannity Cut Off Live on Air While Bashing Illegal Immigration, Leaving Viewers Only Seeing Kamala Harris

Was it a technical glitch, or something more sinister?

Sean Hannity joked about “a left-wing radical liberal conspiracy” after his show went dark while he was in the middle of a commentary that criticized the Biden-Harris administration for allowing millions of illegal immigrants to flood the U.S.

“Fox News host Sean Hannity was in the middle of a rant against Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday night when his feed went full ‘Sopranos’ by abruptly cutting to black,” Mediaite reported.

Hannity “slammed” President Joe Biden and Harris for encouraging the flow of “uninvited illegal immigrants into the U.S.,” according to the report.

He also brought up the potential threat from unvetted migrants with “known terror ties” flowing in from the Middle East, China and Russia. according to the U.K.’s Independent.

On Fox’s split screen, Hannity appeared live on the left, while footage on the right showed Harris at a campaign appearance.

Hannity was in the midst of describing the situation, saying, “The illegals that Kamala wants to decriminalize, provide free housing, healthcare, education. Now, taxpayer funded …”

Suddenly, Hannity’s side of the screen went black while the conservative commentator was mid-sentence. The footage of Harris continued to roll.

“After 14 seconds of Hannity-less Hannity, Fox News cut to commercial,” Mediaite reported.

A couple of minutes later, Hannity was back on the air.

“By the way, apologies,” Hannity told his audience.

“We do have things in television – occasionally — it’s called technical difficulties.”

“And apparently, something knocked us off the air. Probably a left-wing radical liberal conspiracy.

“At least I’d say that if I was Hillary Clinton,” he joked.

He hastened to add, “I don’t really believe that, for you idiots in the media that will print that tomorrow.”

But some did, including the Independent.

“Look, these are serious times,” Hannity told the audience.

“And if these illegals that are unvetted get into this country and they kill Americans, [the president and vice president] will have blood on their hands, just like they do over every American that has been murdered and raped by unvetted Harris-Biden illegals.”

