Sean Hannity Explodes on AOC’s Green New Deal: ‘Economically Guaranteed To Be Devastating’

The Green New Deal, a brainchild of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, is a legislative disaster that could be the worst thing ever to hit America, Fox News host Sean Hannity warned Thursday night.

“This is a real, serious threat to our way of life,” Hannity said on his show.

As reported by NPR, the legislation introduced by Ocasio-Cortez calls for all power in the United States to be generated by renewable energy sources. The Green New Deal would also upgrade every building in the U.S. for energy efficiency, provide everyone with a guaranteed good-paying job, and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture and transportation industries to the best extent technology allows.

Hannity said the proposal was not just bad, it was dangerous.

“While some of you may be quick to think, oh, this is ridiculous. This could never happen here in the United States of America. Well, history is riddled with the roadkill and the misery and of many versions of socialism, almost always ending the same way: false promises, broken promises, failure, poverty, misery among the people,” he said.

Hannity said the real radical nature of current Democrats has been revealed.

“She’s calling it the Green New Deal. Now, everything we have been saying about the new radical extreme Democratic Party — what they were hiding in 2018 — now it’s all in writing and it might be even worse than we thought,” Hannity said, later adding that the Green New Deal was “a real proposal, real ideas from real lawmakers in the new radical extreme democratic socialist party of America, beyond dangerous, beyond scary,”

“Just hours ago, Ocasio-Cortez put together one of the most dangerous, impractically misguided, economically guaranteed-to-be-devastating plans ever championed by any American politician,” Hannity said.

He added that if the Green New Deal is adopted, it would be “guaranteed to fail and the results will be disastrous for the American people.”

Many on Twitter agreed.

The “Green New Deal” should have been written in the same font as “Green Eggs and Ham”, except it would have been an insult to the academic level of Doctor Seuss. #GreenNewDeal is #GreenNewDisaster. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder https://t.co/neaa8jNXCe pic.twitter.com/T7zAS2yeOf — Brian Keahl (@bkeahl) February 8, 2019

“Total government spending already accounts for about 38% of the economy, so if no other programs were cut to pay for the Green New Deal, it could mean that almost three-quarters of the economy would be spent via the government,” writes @Noahpinion https://t.co/GTEBvYvWu0 pic.twitter.com/z9tk1jMMF3 — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) February 8, 2019

Some are asking for my two cents on the Green New Deal. Here it is: our “shared wealth” would be literally about two cents if we tried this. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 8, 2019

Hannity said this is not taking America forward into the future, but back into the past.

“Let me just put it this way, we’re just going to go back into, you know, a whole other century,” he said, later warning that it would “literally will turn back the clock on all of the progress that we have made, all the technological advancement that has bettered our lives, to the days where 90 percent of this country were living on family farms. That’s, that’s how far back we’re going to go.”

Hannity’s bottom line was simple and stark.

“It will destroy America, and America’s economy, as we know it,” he said.

Hannity mocked Ocasio for the proposal.

“And you have ‘O-Scary-o’ because she’s trying to scare us — ‘In 12 years the world is going to end’ — actually wants to eliminate air travel. Airplanes are major polluters. You know, say goodbye to the Twenty-First Century. Get ready to live, you know, like centuries gone by,” he said.

“They want a resolution called the Green New Deal, a plan to mobilize every aspect of American society, they claim at a scale not seen since World War II. They want net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years. They claim, like all good socialists and communists gone by, they claim it’s going to provide everything, just like Obamacare made promises that never, ever, ever came to fruition,” he said.

“So, in 10 years, all renewable, clean and renewable, energy only – we will be off of all fossil fuels in 10 years. What is so infuriating about it is the timing of this, because since Donald Trump became president, since he ended all the burdensome regulation on the energy industry, since he approved of the Keystone and North Dakota pipelines and has rightly opened up ANWR for drilling, we have now become the number one energy producer in the entire world, surpassing even Saudi Arabia and Russia. Well, that’s great because it creates millions of high-paying career jobs for Americans. Also, it’s great for our national security. We’re not dependent on countries that hate our guts for the lifeblood of our economy,” he said.

“Then they make all sorts of promises … by guaranteeing a job for every American at a family-sustaining wage. They’re going to offer medical leave, vacations and retirement security. They are going to now take, even though our current school system is failing, they’re not going to improve it. They’re going to have high-quality education, including all higher education and trade schools. Now the government’s going to pay for that. Clean air and water and access to nature. I think when we walk outside, we’re accessing nature. What are we going to do, knock down buildings in New York and put up more parks? We’re going to have ‘healthy food.’ You know, God help us. I don’t know what that means,” he said.

Hannity said anyone who recalls how well big government works should understand what would happen if the Green New Deal was adopted.

“You know, we’re told that we’re going to have the best schools once we tax you into oblivion. We spend more money per capita, per child, per school, with the worst results. Government-run schools are horrible,” he said.

