Sean Hannity Follows Through on His Vow to Ditch New York for Good, Lists $13.75 Million Mansion for Sale

The devastation wrought by liberal policies in blue states over the past few years has truly been a sight to behold.

People who never had any intention of leaving their home states have been prompted, due to rampant crime, homelessness and soaring costs of living, to undertake the previously unthinkable and finally join the great migration to the flourishing red states.

Ever since the lockdowns of 2020 demonstrated to people that their lives need not be tied to the coastal regions of America, people who spent their entire lives in these areas have finally become fed up and left.

Among the more recent migrants from the blue states to the red states is talk show host and Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who, after spending almost the whole of his 62 years in New York, is finally leaving for Florida.

As reported on May 2 in the Wall Street Journal, Hannity has taken the first move to officially relocate from New York to West Palm Beach, Florida, by putting his $13.5 million Centre Island mansion on the market.

Hannity recently said on his iHeart Radio show, “We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home and that is in the free state of Florida. I am out. I am done. I’m finished.”

While Hannity first purchased his $5.3 million condo in West Palm Beach, which is also home to Donald Trump’s famous Mar-a-Lago estate, back in 2021, he only recently has made moves to make it his permanent residence.

Hannity first made his relocation announcement, which included moving his studios from New York to Florida, back in January.

But, while he had been broadcasting from Florida since then, selling his mansion in one of the most desirable parts of New York was the first real indication that he is leaving New York for good.

The Journal noted that on a recent broadcast, Hannity expressed that, “Finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values.”

And, indeed, Hannity was merely articulating a feeling many Americans have had in recent years, a feeling almost as many have acted upon once they realized their jobs need not be tied to a geographical location.

Between exorbitant taxes and policies that benefit rich politicians and criminals more than the average citizen, people living in blue cities have finally reached their breaking point.

Why continue to live in a state that continuously disregards your family’s well-being, while charging you excessively for the privilege?

Why not move to a state that not only promotes your values, but whose cost of living could boost your purchasing power?

The data from the U.S. Census Bureau has shown that this is not merely an anecdotal phenomenon, but a clearly quantifiable trend.

From July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, California and New York saw their populations drop.

Meanwhile, Florida and Texas saw their population increase significantly during the same time. That trend in population growth and decline has held steady in the time from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

And there has been good reason for New York and California to bleed population while Florida and Texas have seen booming growth.

Conservative policies work.

Not only that, but those policies have consistently created safer, more stable and more prosperous places to live than liberal ones.

Few normal people have been in favor of the socialist ideals of liberal politicians running blue states.

Most people have been horrified by the anti-Israel protests, the Black Lives Matter riots and the rush to embrace transgenderism and enshrine it in law. But liberal politicians have enthusiastically supported all these and more.

This has also been the reason why Joe Biden has been performing abysmally in the polls.

The real wonder, then, would be less that this has been happening, and more that it hadn’t happened sooner.

