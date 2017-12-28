The Western Journal

Entertainment News
Fox News, Sean Hannity Both Grab Big Wins to Mark the End of the Year

By Erin Coates
December 28, 2017 at 2:08pm

For the second year in a row, Fox News was the most-watched cable television network in 2017.

The news channel averaged 2.4 million viewers in prime-time and 1.5 million viewers in total day, according to Deadline.

2017 marked the most watched year in history for Fox News, with a slight increase in its daytime audience.

Sean Hannity’s show was the network’s most popular segment with almost 3.2 million viewers nightly. “Hannity” also tied MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” for the year’s top news program in the 18-49 demographic. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” beat CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” in the younger crowd.

CNN ranked number five in terms of daytime viewership of basic cable networks, with an average of 780,000 viewers and over 1 million viewers in prime time. Trump frequently criticizes CNN for allegedly reporting fake news.

The morning show hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends” topped Mediaite‘s list of the “75 most influential in news media 2017.” President Donald Trump congratulated the show on Twitter.

CNN’s president Jeff Zucker ranked second most influential in Mediaite’s list, despite Trump’s constant criticisms of the network. In a November tweet, Trump claimed that Fox News is more important than CNN.

Primetime hosts Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly left Fox News earlier this year. Kelly started a new position as an anchor for NBC News and O’Reilly was fired amid sexual assault allegations.

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have replaced Kelly and O’Reilly as Fox’s prime-time hosts.

Fox News and Hannity also lead other news outlets in terms of mentions, retweets and likes on Twitter, The Western Journal reported in early December.

The graphic displays the top 10 most-tweeted about news outlets and their respective reporters.

The New York Times, MSNBC and The Washington Post were also ranked among the top five news outlets on Twitter.

