Sean Hannity Issues Explanation After Viewers Express Concern About His On-Air Appearance

Longtime fans of Fox News may have noticed conservative pundit Sean Hannity has been looking a little off lately.

Fox News viewers had been noticing that the 64-year-old Hannity was looking a bit puffier and sounding a bit raspier on his prime-time show lately.

What in the World is going on with Sean Hannity ????#Face

😳 pic.twitter.com/YSKmhjKyYn — American Patriot (@AnonSoldier17) June 24, 2026

Comments swiftly followed up the circulating imagery, with both right- and left-leaning pundits commenting on Hannity’s appearance.

Praying for Sean Hannity. Something is definitely wrong. Knowing his work ethic, he’s undoubtedly powering through on a big news night. — Mike Gallagher (@GallagherShow) June 16, 2026

Why does Sean Hannity look like he’s drunk, high on percocet and 60 lbs heavier https://t.co/YQ3fOze2Nq — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) June 24, 2026

Chatter about his appearance had become such a roiling topic that Hannity himself actually took to social media to directly address those claims — including to the leftists.

Thanks to everyone who has checked in. I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some… — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) June 24, 2026

According to Hannity, his swollen appearance is apparently a side-effect of anti-inflammatories he was taking.

“Thanks to everyone who has checked in,” Hannity posted to X on Wednesday. “I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck. My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication.

“I’m fine, recovering well, and still training, but apparently, a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success. I appreciate all the concern and well wishes—including from members of the left-wing media.

“Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon.”

Fox News has to be thrilled with the relatively healthy diagnosis for one of its star anchors.

Hannity has consistently been a ratings gold mine for Fox News, consistently outperforming his peers in the cable news industry.

In fact, one of Hannity’s biggest moments also doubled as one of the biggest for his employers. In 2020, Hannity interviewed President Donald Trump on Super Bowl Sunday, and it set record viewership numbers.

Hannity’s consistent performances have helped pave the way for Fox News to routinely dominate its peers like CNN and MS NOW in cable news viewership.

Joining Fox News in 1996, Hannity has now laid claim to being “the longest-running current prime time host in cable news in television history,” according to his company bio.

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