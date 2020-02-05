Sean Hannity Scores Biggest Ratings Ever with Super Bowl Trump Interview

As interviews go, it was huge.

Fox News host Sean Hannity drew 10.3 million viewers Sunday afternoon for his pre-Super Bowl interview with President Donald Trump, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The audience set a record for Hannity, surpassing any other show in his 24 years with Fox, according to The Hill. Hannity’s previous record was 7.1 million total viewers on Jan. 8, 2019, according to Forbes.

The interview drew 3.3 million viewers in the 18- to 49-year-old age group that is most coveted by advertisers. The interview aired three hours before the Super Bowl.

The ratings are an increase from last year, when Trump’s pregame interview drew 8.1 million viewers overall.

During the wide-ranging interview, Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had become a hostage to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“I think she’s a very confused, very nervous woman,” the president said.

“I don’t think she wanted to do this,” Trump said, referring to the impeachment brought by House Democrats. “I think she really knew what was going to happen and it’s her worst nightmare has happened.”

He also predicted that Pelosi’s days as her party’s leader in the House are numbered.

“I don’t think she’s going to be there too long, either. I think that the radical left — and she’s sort of radical left, too, by the way — but I think the radical left is going to take over,” Trump said.

As for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the president said, “I call her fairy tale because everything is a fairy tale. That’s how Pocahontas got started. Everything is a fairy tale. This woman can’t tell the truth.”

Trump also spoke about working with Democrats in post-impeachment Washington.

“Well, I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it because it’s been such — I use the word ‘witch hunt.’ I use the word ‘hoax.’ I see the hatred. I see the level — they don’t care about fairness, they don’t care about lying,” he said.

“You look at the lies, you look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. So I’m not sure that they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win,” the president said.

And as for former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, Trump described him as “very little.”

“I just think of little,” he said. “You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It’s OK, there’s nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on, OK? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

