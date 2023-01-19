Parler Share
News

Search Underway After Actor Goes Missing While Hiking in California

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2023 at 7:44am
Parler Share

As fierce winds howl and the snow whips about Mt. Baldy in California, officials have revealed that British actor Julian Sands has been missing on the mountain since last Friday.

Sands, who has appeared in TV shows such as “24” and films including “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia,” is also an avid mountaineer, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Gloria Huerta, a representative of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said Sands was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, according to CNN.

Severe weather and the threat of avalanches have limited search efforts, she said, and drones are currently being used as part of the search effort.

Searchers are expected to return to the mountain once conditions improve, according to The Washington Post.

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him

In a 2020 interview, Sands told the Guardian he was happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

Topping his bucket list, he said at the time, was climbing “a remote peak in the high Himalayas, such as Makalu.”

Do you enjoy hiking?

During the interview, he recalled that “in the early 90s, in the Andes,” he was  “caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000 feet with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”

In that interview, he philosophized about life, saying, “grab it with both hands, we know it is short.”

In a 2013 interview, he told the Yorkshire Post, “And, you know what? Mountain climbing and filmmaking are very connected. There’s always another mountain. And ultimately the point of climbing a mountain is that the mountain is within. And I think that’s true, too, of the acting experience.”

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about climbing the mountain on Facebook.

The post said Search and Rescue teams have been called for 14 missions in the past four weeks.

Related:
Dolly Parton Flips the Script, Celebrates Her 77th Birthday by Giving Her Fans a Gift

“Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves,” the post said.

The sheriff’s office sought to discourage climbers from trying their luck.

“Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions,” the office posted.

“The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dolly Parton Flips the Script, Celebrates Her 77th Birthday by Giving Her Fans a Gift
20-Year-Old Athlete to Have His Legs Amputated Just Days Before Birthday
Country Music Star John Rich Celebrates Court Victory Over Concert Venue's COVID Restrictions: 'I Never Bent the Knee'
AOC's Political Plans Revealed in Newly Released Filing
Elon Musk Warns New Development Means Biden Admin Could Soon 'Weaponize Federal Agencies' Against Him
See more...

Conversation