The same city that allowed anarchists to take over its downtown for weeks and is playing host to anti-Trump protests over Labor Day weekend has slammed the door on a Christian event using a city park.

Seattle’s Department of Parks and Recreation on Friday issued a sudden order to close Gas Works Park, which had been picked by Sean Feucht Ministries as the site of a Labor Day worship rally.

The city department did not cite the event in a statement announcing the closure, but invoked COVID-19 in saying the park would be closed for Labor Day “due to anticipated crowding that could impact the public health of residents.”

“Out of concerns for the safety of all those who visit Gas Works Park we have opted to close the entire park for the day,” the department said. “Seattle Parks and Recreation does not allow unpermitted public events to take place in Seattle parks and asks the public [to] continue to adhere to current public health guidelines so that we can keep our parks open.”

The official statement about the park closing said the city department is “also committed to ensuring that parks do not become spaces where COVID-19 is transmitted. Prolonged close contact with a large group, without the use of a mask, is the type of behavior that public health experts have determined to hold a high risk for transmission of COVID-19.”

TRENDING: Police Officer Dies After Being Shot While Attempting To Arrest Assault Suspect

Shameful! Seattle closes Gas Works Park to Sean Feucht Ministries Christian rally amid left-wing protests – Washington Times https://t.co/USIFPb845f — Richard Marquez (@Bizcanes) September 7, 2020

Bunk, replied Feucht in a statement.

“This is the height of hypocrisy for the City of Seattle to turn a blind eye to riots, looting, and antifa, while refusing to let Christians gather in a public park to sing and worship,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Is this more discrimination against Christians? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3723 Votes) 0% (9 Votes)

“First the government shuts down churches. Now it’s shutting down parks to stop us from worshipping. Time to stand up church!” he wrote.

Feucht said it was religious discrimination to ban his rally but allow liberal protests.

For example, the group Refuse Fascism was allowed to hold a “Trump/Pence Out Now” march from Westlake Park on Saturday.

The Seattle Alliance Against Racial and Political Repression was allowed to hold a rally Sunday in Cal Anderson Park to “protest the reprehensible treatment of Seattle’s most marginalized communities by the Seattle Police Department.”

Feucht is currently leading worship events on America’s West Coast, and posted on social media about the success of his work.

RELATED: 'Put Out This Fire': Top Trump Adviser Slams State-Led Attack on Churches

Official Capitol Hill police estimate was 12,000 tonight in Sacramento!!! 😭😭😭😭 GOD IS NOT DONE WITH CALIFORNIA!!!#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/4sRGwbQbIl — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) September 7, 2020

The courageous church of THOUSANDS showed up last night in Vancouver, Washington. AND GOD MET US IN A PROFOUND WAY!! Whose ready for Sacramento tomorrow!!?!?!#LetUsWorship #HoldTheLine pic.twitter.com/XkSdqNI3GD — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) September 5, 2020

May the cleansing fire of the Holy Spirit fall Sacremento & Seattle to destroy the works of the enemy & cleanse the hearts of the people. May a move of the Holy Spirit sweep over the coastal states & sweep inward th o meet in the middle of the country. In Jesus name I pray! — In AWEofGOD (@IAweofgod) September 7, 2020

Feucht appeared in Seattle last month at Cal Anderson Park, where his rally drew both those seeking to find or express their faith and antifa protesters who heckled rally-goers.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.