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People queue outside the first coffee shop Starbucks, opened in 1971, in front of the Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, Washington, on June 25, 2025.
People queue outside the first coffee shop Starbucks, opened in 1971, in front of the Pike Place Market in downtown Seattle, Washington, on June 25, 2025. (Juan Mabromata - AFP / Getty Images)

Seattle Announces New Minimum Wage, Blasts Through $22 Threshold for First Time in U.S. History

 By Jack Davis  October 2, 2026 at 3:30am
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Seattle has announced a new minimum wage rate that will make it the city with the nation’s highest pay floor in 2027.

The city’s Office of Labor Standards announced Monday that the minimum wage will rise to $22.14 per hour beginning on Jan. 1.

Seattle’s minimum wage is currently $21.30 per hour, which is the third-highest in the state of Washington behind Burien, which has a $21.63 per hour rate, and Tukwila, which has a minimum wage of $21.65 per hour.

Seattle calculates its minimum wage based on the Consumer Price Index for the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area.

Seattle’s rate will be America’s highest unless another city acts before the end of the year, according to Fox News.

A full-time minimum wage job in Seattle will pay just over $46,000 per year.

Washington state is also upping its minimum wage, which will rise by 60 cents to $17.73 in 2027 — the largest jump in recent years, according to the Seattle Times.

Is a $22 minimum wage a bad idea?

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009.

Other states are also increasing minimum wage rates.

California’s minimum wage will be $17.40 per hour starting Jan. 1, according to KABC-TV.

Related:
In Surprise Twist, Normally Conservative Josh Hawley Pushes for $15 Minimum Wage

As noted by CBS News, New Jersey is also increasing its rate for 2027 to $16.48 per hour.

New York state, which has been increasing its minimum wage annually, will not be doing so yet, according to the Albany Times-Union.

That’s because the law that established the formula for annual increases also allowed for a wage freeze if the New York economy falters.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she wants to change that, but it will be next year before the state legislature can pass a law allowing rates to climb.

New York state’s minimum wage rate is currently $17.00 per hour in New York City, Westchester County, and on Long Island, and $16 per hour for the rest of the state.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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