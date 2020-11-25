Login
Commentary
Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

A Seattle police officer in his patrol car monitors a "Defund the Police" march in the city on Aug. 5.Jason Redmond - AFP / Getty ImagesA Seattle police officer in his patrol car monitors a "Defund the Police" march in the city on Aug. 5. (Jason Redmond - AFP / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 25, 2020 at 1:42pm
A Seattle social worker was stabbed to death Monday just hours before the city’s council decided to partially defund the police department and potentially replace some officers with social workers.

Seattle has become a slow-motion car crash, and nobody seems intent on getting out of the way or pumping the brakes.

That’s what happens when the inmates are running the asylum.

In the case of Washington’s largest city, the crazies are the Democrats whom residents elected to run the one-time gem of a community into the ground.

After Seattle allowed an entire neighborhood to be occupied by leftist activists in honor of George Floyd for an entire month this summer, the City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan continued to turn their backs on police and enable lawlessness.

TRENDING: Seattle Case Worker Stabbed to Death Same Day City Council Defunded Police

Democrats vowed to defund the Police Department, and this week, they partially made good on that pledge.

Jason Rantz of Seattle’s KTTH-AM reported the council met Monday to finalize the 2021 city budget, which included an 18 percent cut to the Police Department.

The council also decided to pursue having social workers respond to some 911 crisis calls, Rantz reported.

But shortly before that Monday meeting, a woman was stabbed to death at an apartment building.

Seattle officers arrested a 58-year-old man just before the council approved the 18 percent police budget cut.

In what is hopefully not a foreshadowing of events to come, the victim in the stabbing was herself a caseworker in Seattle, Rantz reported.

RELATED: Leftists Storm News Station for Daring To Report on Rioters Being Arrested

It is doubtless that council members were horrified to learn that the woman who was stabbed was a social worker, not unlike those they might have to respond to 911 calls.

Rantz reported that the Seattle Police Department is already dangerously understaffed. An exodus of officers in recent months is expected to continue.

As was apparent in Monday’s stabbing death, killers don’t respect human life. But many potential killers do respect the gun and badge of a police officer.

Defunding police agencies because of perceived racial bias and replacing trained and armed officers with social workers is as dumb as it sounds.

But leftists in Seattle are demanding that rational people sit back and watch the slow-motion car crash continue.

The city’s residents might be in for a rude awakening with regard to the real-world consequences of such decisions.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
