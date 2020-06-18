A leader of Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest area says peaceful protest is not one of her priorities.

Documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz shared with Fox News a short clip of his interactions with protesters, including CHOP leader Jaiden Grayson.

“Every single day that I show up here, I’m not here to peacefully protest,” Grayson said. “I’m here to disrupt until my demands are met.

“You cannot rebuild until you break it all the way down.”

CHOP initially took over six city blocks. Although the city of Seattle had an agreement to reduce that footprint and open some blocked roads to traffic, the agreement fell apart Tuesday. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, has largely supported the protest as an exercise in First Amendment rights.

There have been numerous violent incidents in CHOP since police vacated a precinct in the area now controlled by protesters, and Grayson, using the words of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, said she will support whatever tactics achieve her goal.

“Respond to the demands of the people or prepare to be met with any means necessary,” she said. “By any means necessary. …

“It’s not a slogan. It’s not even a warning. I’m letting people know what comes next.”

Grayson said that she lives by her own definition of violence.

“A response to violence is not violence itself,” she said.

Grayson made it clear she is not seeking modest reforms but to wipe the slate clean.

“If the Seattle Police Department turns in their badges, we’ll have made a move forward,” she said, adding she wants to “abolish the police state.”

She also called for the abolition of the criminal justice system but said it is too soon to know what will spring up in its place.

“The unraveling that happens to that system is also exactly what will fuel the black minds and the black bodies that will recreate a new world,” Grayson said.

“I don’t understand why more journalists are not asking those questions. We run to black people the minute that they’re killed, and we have been seeing them be killed for so long that the PTSD from that is unbelievable. You have people still b—-ing about 9/11. Unbelievable. One act of terror,” she said.

When asked if she considered herself an American, Grayson said she was “an African brought to America.”

Grayson’s comments did not play well on Twitter.

“This lady is going to get a lot of people hurt,” one person said.

