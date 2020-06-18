SECTIONS
News
Print

Seattle CHOP Leader Sends Ominous Warning

By Jack Davis
Published June 18, 2020 at 8:00am
Print

A leader of Seattle’s so-called Capitol Hill Organized Protest area says peaceful protest is not one of her priorities.

Documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz shared with Fox News a short clip of his interactions with protesters, including CHOP leader Jaiden Grayson.

“Every single day that I show up here, I’m not here to peacefully protest,” Grayson said. “I’m here to disrupt until my demands are met.

“You cannot rebuild until you break it all the way down.”

CHOP initially took over six city blocks. Although the city of Seattle had an agreement to reduce that footprint and open some blocked roads to traffic, the agreement fell apart Tuesday. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, has largely supported the protest as an exercise in First Amendment rights.

TRENDING: Lib Mayor Who Supported BLM Has Home Vandalized by Protesters, Calls It 'Domestic Terrorism'

There have been numerous violent incidents in CHOP since police vacated a precinct in the area now controlled by protesters, and Grayson, using the words of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, said she will support whatever tactics achieve her goal.

Respond to the demands of the people or prepare to be met with any means necessary,” she said. “By any means necessary. …

“It’s not a slogan. It’s not even a warning. I’m letting people know what comes next.”

Grayson said that she lives by her own definition of violence.

Do you think CHOP should be shut down by force?

“A response to violence is not violence itself,” she said.

Grayson made it clear she is not seeking modest reforms but to wipe the slate clean.

“If the Seattle Police Department turns in their badges, we’ll have made a move forward,” she said, adding she wants to “abolish the police state.”

She also called for the abolition of the criminal justice system but said it is too soon to know what will spring up in its place.

RELATED: Atlanta Police Officers Take Action After Officer Charged with Murder in Rayshard Brooks Death

“The unraveling that happens to that system is also exactly what will fuel the black minds and the black bodies that will recreate a new world,” Grayson said.

“I don’t understand why more journalists are not asking those questions. We run to black people the minute that they’re killed, and we have been seeing them be killed for so long that the PTSD from that is unbelievable. You have people still b—-ing about 9/11. Unbelievable. One act of terror,” she said.

When asked if she considered herself an American, Grayson said she was “an African brought to America.”

Grayson’s comments did not play well on Twitter.

“This lady is going to get a lot of people hurt,” one person said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Shreds Bolton as a 'Washed Up Guy' Who 'Never Had a Clue'
Al-Qaida Leaders Seemingly Taken Out by US 'Ninja Bomb'
Atlanta Police Officers Take Action After Officer Charged with Murder in Rayshard Brooks Death
Seattle CHOP Leader Sends Ominous Warning
Man Accused of Brutal Attack on 92-Year-Old Woman Has Been Arrested Over 100 Times: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×