Seattle Homeless Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped and Raped Girl Had 28 Prior Arrests

A Seattle homeless man who allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl already had 28 prior arrests and 46 warrants.

KVI reported on May 7 that Joshua V. Kowalczewski, 36, allegedly targeted the girl at a bus stop, forced her to join him in nearby woods, and raped her in the middle of the day.

He was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping by King County prosecutors.

His bail was set at $1 million after prosecutors noted the risks he poses the public — and his two decades of refusing to cooperate with court orders.

Kowalczewski indeed had 28 arrests and 13 convictions, as well as 46 lifetime warrants and nine active warrants, per a report from KCPQ.

KVI noted that those convictions included offenses such as assault, drug possession, theft, DUI, violating protection orders, possessing burglary tools, and criminal trespassing.

This is Josh Kowalczewski. He’s a career criminal accused of dragging a 15-year-old from a bus stop into the woods and raping her. The @seattletimes doesn’t think it’s relevant to tell you he’s homeless. None of their reporting mentions it. Who are they really protecting? pic.twitter.com/w09lCjfxCT — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) May 7, 2026

He had open criminal cases in King County District Court, Seattle Municipal Court, Edmonds Municipal Court, Olympia Municipal Court, and Puyallup Municipal Court — even before latest round of charges for the alleged rape.

If he manages to post bond, Kowalczewski must wear an electronic monitoring device, surrender any weapons, have no contact with minors or the victim, and stay away from the bus stop where the incident happened, per KCPQ.

Julia Roman, who serves as a victim advocate for the City of Seattle, read a statement from the 15-year-old’s family in court.

“Up until this traumatic incident, she has been independent and has not been afraid to be in public places alone,” she said.

“She is now forever scarred by this, and our family’s life will never be the same.”

KVI added that Kowalczewski was allowed to take part in the “Drug Prosecution Alternative” run by the City of Seattle — just one week before he allegedly raped the girl.

Charging documents said the girl was waiting at the bus stop when Kowalczewski started asking personal questions, such as her age and year in school.

Kowalczewski allegedly pressured her to follow him into the woods — and when she refused, he allegedly ordered her to join him.

The girl told authorities that she followed him out of fear that she would be attacked otherwise.

Prosecutors alleged that Kowalczewski forced her to the ground, covered her mouth as she tried to scream, and assaulted her.

She was eventually able to shout loudly enough for nearby construction workers to hear her.

Kowalczewski fled and police obtained surveillance footage showing him wearing a black beanie and a black shirt with a red graphic.

Firefighters later found him — defecating on the sidewalk — after he allegedly burned the clothes linked to the attack.

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