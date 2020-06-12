SECTIONS
News
Print

Seattle Mayor Calls Autonomous Zone 'Patriotic' in an Attempt To Spite Trump

×
By Jack Davis
Published June 12, 2020 at 8:21am
Print

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said protesters who have overrun one section of the city are neither “anarchists” nor “domestic terrorists” as President Donald Trump has called them, but citizens embracing “patriotism.”

Earlier this week, protesters in Seattle created what they have dubbed the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,”  claiming that in the area they occupy, they will make their own rules.

Trump has lashed out at the occupation on Twitter:

TRENDING: Fire Breaks Out Near Seattle ‘Autonomous Zone,’ Protesters Reportedly Left with No Choice But To Phone City for Help

In a string of tweets Thursday, Durkan suggested the protesters are heroes.

“It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression,” the Democratic mayor tweeted.

“Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society and provide true equity for communities of color is not terrorism — it is patriotism,” she added.

“The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ is not a lawless wasteland of anarchist insurrection – it is a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world. Given his track record, it’s not hard to believe that Trump is wrong, yet again,” Durkan tweeted, painting a picture of the occupied part of her city as an idyllic spot.

RELATED: As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

Durkan also said Trump is part of the problem.

Do you think the military should be sent in to deal with this so-called "autonomous zone?"

“One of the things the President will never understand, is that listening to community is not a weakness, it is a strength,” she tweeted.

“A real leader would see nation-wide protests — borne from hundreds of years of immense grief of our Black community, communities of color, and so many others — and the call to become an anti-racist society, as an opportunity to build a better nation.”

She said Trump will not intervene, tweeting that “it is unconstitutional and illegal to send the military to Seattle. We will not allow this to happen.”

Durkan said the situation in Seattle can help society change for the better.

“Centuries of slavery and systemic racism won’t be dismantled overnight, but I believe that Seattle can be a model for our country. We must work to make progress together, and it is clear that Seattle is ready to act,” she wrote.

“This will build off our existing work to provide childcare and free college to every public high school student, provide jobs for youth, and institute criminal justice reforms, including vacating convictions for marijuana use.”

Durkan’s tweets received a hostile reception on social media:

As protesters took over the part of the city they now claim operates outside of city laws, police withdrew from the East Precinct building that is now in the occupied zone.

Durkan said there is no plan for them to return, according to the Seattle Times.

“We don’t want to introduce additional flashpoints,” she said Thursday, claiming that the absence of police de-escalated the situation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness 'Will Not Be Tolerated'
Judge Trashes Double Jeopardy Argument, Rules New Charges Against Jussie Smollett Can Move Forward
California Assembly Passes Reparations Bill, Moves State One Step Closer to Race-Based Payments
Sen. Tim Scott Answers Liberal Critics Who Accuse GOP of Using Him as 'Token' Black Man
Starbucks Caves to 'Black Lives Matter' Backlash in Spectacular Fashion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×