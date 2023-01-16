SEC Basketball Player Sobs Outside Jail After Being Arrested for Capital Murder

University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old woman in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Miles, 21, was arrested Sunday in connection with the early Sunday shooting and taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, according to Al.com.

Video of Miles being escorted by police showed him appearing to cry as he was led away.

During the brief video, he called out “I love you” and “I love you more than you can imagine” to a bystander.







In a statement to WBRC-TV, the Alabama athletic department said, “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

The university said Miles, a 6-foot-7 small forward, is no longer a member of the basketball team.

Miles, who is from Washington D.C., and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland, are charged with killing Jamea Jonae Harris of Birmingham, Alabama.

Neither Davis nor Harris is affiliated with the university, Al.com said.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy said that at about 1:45 Sunday, Tuscaloosa and university police were summoned to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium.

A vehicle had stopped there after its driver saw a university vehicle. Harris was dead inside the vehicle.

The driver said the vehicle was hit by gunshots. He said he returned fire and might have hit someone.

According to Kennedy, investigators determined the location of the shooting, reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses before arresting Davis and Miles.

“The member agencies of the Violent Crimes Unit utilized all their resources and worked together flawlessly to bring this case to a resolution,” police said in a statement.

One suspect suffered a non-life-threatening wound, according to Al.com.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ Kennedy said.

On Saturday, it had been announced that Miles would not play the rest of the year due to an ankle injury.

On Dec. 28, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said Miles was not with the team at the time because of an unspecified issue.

“We’re not sure how long he’ll be out,” Oats said, according to Al.com. “We’re supporting him through it and trying to help him through it. That’s why he wasn’t on the bench tonight.

“It’s a personal matter, it’s not an injury, and we’re not quite sure how long he’ll be out.”

