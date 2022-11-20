Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday. Due to a prior agreement, Trump may have to wait hours before he can repost his Truth Social messages on Twitter, but there is an exemption that may allow him to bypass this rule.

Musk made the announcement on Saturday after taking a poll asking Twitter users if he should let the former president back on the platform.

Ultimately, 51.8 percent of more than 15 million users voted “Yes” in support of reinstating Trump’s account, and 48.2 percent voted against it.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk said after the poll concluded. The phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” is Latin for “the voice of the people, the voice of God.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Trump was originally removed from Twitter in January 2021.

It’s not yet known if he will tweet again, since he has repeatedly said in the past that he will be sticking with his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump responded to the poll during a Saturday teleconference appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting.

“I’ve always liked him. I got along with him very well during my days as president and got to know him pretty well. … He did put up a poll and I hear it’s very overwhelming, very strong. But I have something called Trump. If you look it’s Trump-owned. But it’s really fantastic: Truth Social,” Trump said, according to Mediaite.

“And Truth Social is through the roof. It’s doing phenomenally well. … So Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong. And I’ll be staying there.”

He added, “They have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it, but the problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on. But Truth Social has taken the place for a lot of people and I don’t see them going back onto Twitter.”

Truth Social was founded in October 2021 by the Trump Media & Technology Group.

Under a licensing agreement, Trump must give priority to Truth Social by waiting 6 hours before posting the same message on another social media platform.

As Intelligencer reported in May, SEC filings titled “Risks Related to Our Chairman President Donald J. Trump” stipulate that:

“President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours. Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access. Thus, TMTG has limited time to benefit from his posts and followers may not find it compelling to use TruthSocial to read his posts that quickly.”

However, there are exceptions that may allow Trump to bypass this rule.

According to Intelligencer, Trump “may make a post from a personal account related to political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the-vote efforts on any social media site at any time.”

Therefore, Trump is allowed to post on Twitter before doing so on Truth Social, as long as he can fit it under “political messaging.”

#TrumpIsBack… but is he?@realdonaldtrump’s TruthSocial agreement as disclosed to SEC may keep him away. – Trump exclusive to TS for 6 hrs before posting same content elsewhere

– It is his co… could change rules or buyout investors He’s weighing his options now.@OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 20, 2022

Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday. Being allowed back on Twitter could increase his reach beyond what is capable on Truth Social.

