Second Amendment in Action: Woman's Suspected Stalker Kicks in Front Door, She Shoots Him Dead

A Houston, Texas, woman successfully protected herself and demonstrated exactly why the Second Amendment is important last Monday.

According to Fox News, the woman had recently moved into a new apartment to get away from a man she believed was stalking her. On May 30, he arrived at her new residence in Harris County, Texas.

Houston Police said the alleged stalker kicked in the woman’s front door, at which point she shot him in the chest.

When officers arrived, they found damage to the woman’s door frame and the suspected stalker with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox News reported.

On the night of the incident, the Houston Police Department shared a photo of officers at the scene on its Twitter account.

Clear Lake officers are at a shooting scene 15600 Gulf Freeway. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/RtsuJjxZl0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2022



Police said there were other people in the apartment at the time of the shooting. As of Sunday, Fox News reported the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

While a full investigation is needed to determine the facts of the case, the initial evidence seems to indicate that this woman utilized her Second Amendment rights rightfully.

Does this case prove the importance of the Second Amendment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (95 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

If this man was truly stalking her and unlawfully entered her home, she had a right to defend herself and her property.

If she had not been afforded this right, it seems possible this man could have inflicted harm on her or the others in her home.

This case in Houston is just one example of American homeowners using a gun to protect themselves from potential harm.

In another viral incident in 2019, a Lithia, Florida, woman used an AR-15 to protect herself and her family.

Jeremy King, the woman’s husband, told Bay News 9 at the time that two masked men entered their house carrying pistols. King said the men seized the couples’s 11-year-old daughter and told him, “Give me everything you got!”

He said the men pistol-whipped and kicked him, and his wife heard the commotion from a back room. Despite being eight months pregnant, the woman reportedly grabbed her husband’s AR-15 and began shooting at the intruders.

“When he came toward the back door in her line of sight, she clipped him,” King told Bay News 9. “He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing.”

The intruder who was shot died of his injuries, and the other one ran away, the outlet said.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said. “[My wife] evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

Despite the many cases in which law-abiding Americans use AR-15s or other firearms to protect themselves, their family and their property, the Biden Administration has called to ban both semi-automatic rifles and handguns, according to a recent White House briefing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.