Second Amendment Win: Texas Dad Shoots Carjacker Dead in Traffic While Protecting Family

A Texas father is alive, and more importantly, his family is safe, because he exercised a right that too many politicians spend their careers trying to weaken.

According to KDFW-TV, a man attempted to carjack a vehicle carrying a family of eight in the Dallas suburb of Garland on Sunday afternoon.

He picked the wrong target.

Police said the suspect had already crashed into two vehicles and then began trying to force his way into multiple cars in a parking lot near the city intersection of Highway 66 and Dairy Road.

Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland Police Department said officers “received more information that the driver of that car had exited and immediately began physically trying to get into other vehicles.”

A witness named Tatiana Starks saw it unfold in real time.

“You could definitely tell that he was not in his right state of mind,” she said, adding that she was “just glad that the man was able to protect himself and his family.”

The suspect eventually crossed the street and targeted a white Chevrolet Impala filled with a father, several children, and two adult women, according to police.

What happened next is exactly why the right to keep and bear arms exists.

Police said the suspect “attempted to forcefully take the Impala, and a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and the driver.”

During that struggle, the father reached for his lawfully owned and carried firearm and shot the suspect.

The unidentified man later died at a hospital, and thankfully, no one else was injured.

No charges are expected, police said, noting the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.

Barineau put it plainly, telling KDFW, “It seemed to be self-defense. It kind of all happened like really fast.”

It is nice to see someone stand up to a violent criminal instead of becoming another statistic.

Stories like this, although tragic because of the loss of life, could make the next would-be attacker think twice before targeting a car full of innocent people.

It is fair to ask how many lives could have been lost if that man had successfully driven off with a car full of women and children.

Instead, every member of this family was protected from evil.

Starks called it “a blessing that the kids and the family walked away with no injuries,” and she is right.

None of that would have happened if Texas lawmakers did not encourage ordinary people to buy and carry firearms.

This father took full advantage of his gun rights, and because of that, his family is safe.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.