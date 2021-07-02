The Second Civil War: Special Forces Vet Issues a 'Call to Arms' Against the Left's Takeover in Latest Book

A second civil war is here and Americans need to arm themselves with the truth, according to one U.S. Special Forces veteran.

Jim Hanson is a national security expert serving as president of the Security Studies Group, a think-tank focused on counterterrorism and national security policy.

In his newest book “Winning the Second Civil War: Without Firing a Shot,” Hanson aims to provide a “figurative call to arms” to fight the extremes on both the political left and right.

In other words, the book seeks to win this “second civil war” while avoiding open conflict.

“For me, the book is a figurative call to arms because while I think there is a fairly serious conflict going on between the political left and right, and on the extremes of both of those parts of the spectrum, I want to make sure that that doesn’t escalate,” Hanson told The Western Journal.

“I want to motivate and give some ways for people of the right to get involved in some areas where we historically haven’t.”

Those areas where the right needs to be more engaged, Hanson explained, include education, permanent government and culture.

Because of this absence, “the left has dominated those areas and, consequently, you know, the woke agenda is running rampant throughout the country,” Hanson said.

“That is an actual existential danger to the long-term health of the republic.”

Hanson’s book first educates on the history of America’s many internal conflicts following World War II and how those political battles influenced the current climate. The book then shifts to the origins of the current struggle, which Hanson contends began with the election of former President Barack Obama.

“He took the activist Left and stoked the fires of grievance. Then he launched them against the country demanding not just change, but a fundamental transformation of America,” Hanson writes in the book’s introduction.

Finally, after identifying the history and nature of the left’s plan for revolution, “Winning the Second Civil War” equips readers with the tools they need to fight back.

“One of the things I do in the book is give people kind of the better arguments for opposing some of the woke agenda,” Hanson told The Western Journal. “You know, what is the answer when someone says there are more blacks in prison than their percentage of the population?”

“How do you counter that argument? And how are you going to be prepared, then, for inevitably being called a racist and those kind of things?”

“It’s a question of getting people to band together with good answers, with smart, informed, you know, engaging arguments and attracting more people to our cause,” Hanson said.

Conservatives need to engage themselves in those conversations and need to get involved, Hanson argues in his book.

“Without a doubt, the silent majority can’t afford to be silent anymore. There is no safe place or safe space for conservatives on the sidelines.”

“Winning the Second Civil War: Without Firing a Shot” is available for purchase at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

