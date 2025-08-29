Share
News
Lisa Cook speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022.
Lisa Cook speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Ken Cedeno - Pool - File / AP)

Second Criminal Referral Filed Against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

 By Joe Saunders  August 29, 2025 at 8:14am
Share

More trouble may be piling up for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook.

Late Thursday, the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced a second criminal referral to the Justice Department, asking for an investigation into Cook’s purchase of a condominium in Massachusetts in 2021.

“[Three] strikes and you’re out,” FHFA Director Bill Pulte wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

The referral is “related to a mortgage on a 3rd property and alleged misrepresentations about her properties to the United States Government during her time as Governor of the Federal Reserve,” Pulte wrote.

Pulte’s first criminal referral, announced Aug. 20, related to a condo Cook had purchased in Atlanta, which she represented as a “primary residence,” while also maintaining a “primary residence” in Michigan.

Loans for “primary residences,” as the Reuters news agency noted at the time, “can carry easier terms than those for second homes or investment properties.”

Something similar was at play in Cook’s purchase of the property in Cambridge, Pulte wrote in his post on the social media platform X.

“On April 7, 2021, Cook entered a 15-year mortgage for a condominium in Cambridge, MA, representing it as her ‘Second Home,'” he wrote. “Only eight months later, on December 1, 2021, Cook signed an ethics form with the U.S. Government that this property was an ‘investment/rental property’. In subsequent filings from 2022 to 2025, Cook consistently listed this property as an investment/rental property, not a second home.

“Representing the property as a second home may have allowed Cook to secure a lower ‘Second Home’ mortgage down payment and rates, as investment properties typically carry higher down payments and higher rates due to increased risk.”

Combined, the two cases raise serious questions about Cook’s dealings, Pulte wrote.

“These inconsistencies appear Cook made additional, multiple false representations, including to the U.S. Government, regarding the status of her mortgages and properties,” he wrote.

Pulte’s first criminal referral resulted in President Donald Trump first calling for Cook’s resignation.

Was Trump right to fire Lisa Cook?

He then fired her, but Cook has refused to step down, sparking a court battle that could determine the president’s powers over the Federal Reserve — the nation’s central bank that sets national interest rates.

Pulte’s new referral is likely to only deepen that struggle.

The interest in Cook’s finances also highlights allegations against other high-profile Democrats, such as Sen. Adam Schiff of California and New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

Schiff has been accused of maintaining homes in California and Maryland while representing them both as “primary residences” for years.

Related:
Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook Defies Trump's Firing, Hires Prominent Lawyer Who Represented Hunter Biden

James, who masterminded a complicated civil prosecution of Trump and his business in New York starting in 2022, has likewise been accused of misrepresenting a property she purchased in Norfolk, Virginia, as a “primary residence,” when her actual residence is in New York state.

The FBI is investigating.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Second Criminal Referral Filed Against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Trump Yanks Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection as Undisclosed Biden Order Comes to Light
Fact Check: Did a Doctor Say Trump Has '6 to 8 Months' to Live?
Catholic School Shooter's Uncle Is Ex-Lawmaker Who Fought Bans on Transgender Procedures for Kids
Hall of Fame or Stall of Shame? Gavin Newsom Just Hit a New Low in Battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation