Second Former NBA Player Declares for the WNBA Draft as Controversy Escalates

Former NBA player Royce White has decided that he is now a transgender athlete and wants to play in the WNBA — or at least that’s what the former player and former Republican senate candidate is saying.

White said he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA draft, and suggested a lawsuit could be in the wings if he gets a cold shoulder, according to Fox News.

Enes Kanter Freedom, also known for conservative activism, made a similar announcement Friday.

“I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purpose of basketball, professional basketball, so I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft in 2027 as well,” White said.

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBA first-round pick Royce White says he’s declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft, claiming he now identifies as transgender for the purpose of playing professional basketball. The 6-foot-8 former Houston Rockets draft pick follows fellow former NBA player Enes… pic.twitter.com/yUI8NdoiaX — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2026

“I think I’d be unstoppable. But I’m a team-first guy. I’m a pass-first kind of player. I do the little things. I led my team in all five major stat categories at Iowa State University, so I do a little bit of everything. I’ll do whatever the coach needs me to do. I’ll do whatever the girls need me to do,” he said.

“I think it’s only fair,” the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Minnesota said.

Debates about transgender athletes in general and men playing among women have been bouncing about the WNBA ever since Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham said men do not belong in women’s sports, followed by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve taking the opposite position.

White noted that the WNBA has never said he could not play.

I’m now transgender. I’m going to pursue a career in the WNBA… I identify as a sometimes identifying trans woman. I wish to be treated fairly and don’t want to be discriminated against. This is a serious pursuit. I realize after 35 years, I’m actually a woman. Royce White for… pic.twitter.com/Ze0Ap0V9s6 — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) August 4, 2026

“I think the WNBA could come out and make a definitive statement about guys with a pair of balls playing in the Women’s Association,” he said.

“I don’t want to be discriminated against. I want fair treatment. I’m a young black, hopefully United States Senator that would like a fair chance to participate as a sometimes-identifying-as-a-transgender-woman athlete.”

If he is not selected, he may go to a different kind of court.

I haven’t even been publicly trans for 72 hours and I’m already getting so much hate. I just want to hoop with my girls in my feminine era! Why can’t y’all be happy for me? 💅🏽 pic.twitter.com/9QWOrgsoZH — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) August 8, 2026

“I have to file a discrimination lawsuit, right? I mean, that’s, that’s ridiculous,” he said. “We’re gonna have to have a huge legal battle about discrimination if I can’t play.”

The WNBA ’s 2026 collective bargaining agreement says “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

There is no definition of women, and the issue of men playing in the WNBA by saying they identify as female is not discussed.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, which often promotes left-wing politics, has said that it embraces “justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

I’m not seeing many people say this but Royce White is literally on the ballot for GOP nomination for Senate in Minnesota this Tuesday. He’s endorsed by Matt Gaetz, Kari Lake, and MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell. White declaring for the WNBA might be the craziest campaign stunt ever. https://t.co/chCbiVT60n pic.twitter.com/sldg5ftYOM — frogged (@BecomeFrogged) August 8, 2026

“Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns,” the statement said.

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