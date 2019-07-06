Second High-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern California

Southern California was rocked with its second earthquake in two days on Friday night.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. On Thursday, the same location was the epicenter for a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. One aftershock of Friday’s quake was reported at a magnitude of 5.5.

“Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely and that’s what we’re seeing right here,” Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said, according to Fox News. “The first one is often not the biggest one.”

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said the earthquake Friday night caused fires and other damage in and around Ridgecrest and Trona in the Mojave Desert, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This record shows terrifying moment 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits #Ridgecrest, California. In the video, you can hear glass shattering, clothing racks rattling, and dozens of items falling to the ground #EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/KKt7x9HmES — 👋 (@RiddleTommy1) July 6, 2019

TRENDING: AOC Says July 4 Parade Was Poorly Attended, but Then the Pictures Start Rolling in

#BREAKING: More than 1,000 aftershocks recorded after California earthquake – CBS Newspic.twitter.com/UHGsk58Cxt — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) July 6, 2019

“Nothing but minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises, as the grace of God,” Ridgecrest police Chief Jed McLaughlin said, according to Fox News.

Do you think The Big One will hit any time soon? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (196 Votes) 14% (31 Votes)

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said his department had responded to a number of structural fires.

The 2,000-person town of Trona lost its power and water, San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Jeremy Kern said, CNN reported.

The quake was felt as far away as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baja California and Reno. In Los Angeles, despite the shaking, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their game with the San Diego Padres.

“The show must go on!” Truly phenomenal footage of the Dodgers and Padres playing through last night’s latest earthquake!! Kudos to the players – absolute professionals! So focused on the job at hand! pic.twitter.com/RgTXefLwWX — DC ✍🏼🎙 (@DanClarkSports) July 6, 2019

RELATED: California’s Strict New Ammo Regulations Are Off to a Horrendous Start

An NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in Las Vegas was postponed after scoreboards and speakers shook.

Jones said more activity is likely.

“This happened at the end of the zone that moved previously,” Jones said. “The fault is growing.”

She said more shaking can be expected.

“The largest aftershock, on average, to a 7.1 would be a magnitude 6,” Jones said, adding that another serious quake “would not be surprising to anybody.”

“It is clearly a very energetic sequence, so there’s no reason to think we can’t have more large earthquakes,” she said.

Like any quake, today’s M7.1 has a 1 in 20 of being followed by something even bigger. Smaller quakes – M5s are likely and a M6 is quite possible. — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 6, 2019

Residents were alarmed by the quake. Many shared videos of the moment the earth shook on Twitter.

A second #earthquake has rattled parts of Southern California, the biggest tremor to strike in 20 years this morning. The residents should be prepared for the another third earthquake to strike the California may occurs next week or so. #earthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/PiZhkDScpC — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) July 6, 2019

“They’re saying the ground split,” said Winter Wilson, who was driving home to Trona, but stopped en route after the quake hit.

In Ridgecrest, Jeremiah Jones was asked by the Los Angeles Times what the quake felt like.

“You mean, what didn’t I feel?” he said. “It was bad. Man. It hasn’t stopped yet.”

Bakersfield resident Giovanna Gomez and her family ran outside when the quake, which caused the water in their pool to overflow, hit.

“It was about a minute long,” she said. “Far larger than the one that [happened] yesterday. It was a smooth roll going back and forth.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.