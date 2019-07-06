SECTIONS
Science and Tech US News
Print

Second High-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern California

×
By Jack Davis
Published July 6, 2019 at 7:54am
Print

Southern California was rocked with its second earthquake in two days on Friday night.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered about 10 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. On Thursday, the same location was the epicenter for a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. One aftershock of Friday’s quake was reported at a magnitude of 5.5.

“Every earthquake makes another earthquake more likely and that’s what we’re seeing right here,” Caltech seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said, according to Fox News. “The first one is often not the biggest one.”

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the California Office of Emergency Services, said the earthquake Friday night caused fires and other damage in and around Ridgecrest and Trona in the Mojave Desert, according to the Los Angeles Times.

TRENDING: Trump Announces He’s Taking Action After UK Ambassador to US Called Him ‘Incompetent’

“Nothing but minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises, as the grace of God,” Ridgecrest police Chief Jed McLaughlin said, according to Fox News.

Do you think The Big One will hit any time soon?

Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said his department had responded to a number of structural fires.

The 2,000-person town of Trona lost its power and water, San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Jeremy Kern said, CNN reported.

The quake was felt as far away as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Baja California and Reno. In Los Angeles, despite the shaking, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their game with the San Diego Padres.

RELATED: California’s Strict New Ammo Regulations Are Off to a Horrendous Start

An NBA Summer League game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks in Las Vegas was postponed after scoreboards and speakers shook.

Jones said more activity is likely.

“This happened at the end of the zone that moved previously,” Jones said. “The fault is growing.”

She said more shaking can be expected.

“The largest aftershock, on average, to a 7.1 would be a magnitude 6,” Jones said, adding that another serious quake “would not be surprising to anybody.”

“It is clearly a very energetic sequence, so there’s no reason to think we can’t have more large earthquakes,” she said.

Residents were alarmed by the quake. Many shared videos of the moment the earth shook on Twitter.

“They’re saying the ground split,” said Winter Wilson, who was driving home to Trona, but stopped en route after the quake hit.

In Ridgecrest, Jeremiah Jones was asked by the Los Angeles Times what the quake felt like.

“You mean, what didn’t I feel?” he said. “It was bad. Man. It hasn’t stopped yet.”

Bakersfield resident Giovanna Gomez and her family ran outside when the quake, which caused the water in their pool to overflow, hit.

“It was about a minute long,” she said. “Far larger than the one that [happened] yesterday. It was a smooth roll going back and forth.” 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Announces He’s Taking Action After UK Ambassador to US Called Him ‘Incompetent’
Tensions High as Activists, Politicians Rally for VA Gov’s Special Legislative Session on Gun Control
Trump Rips ‘Exaggerated Accounts’ From Detention Centers, Demands Media ‘Go In and See Them’
Just In: Feds Unseal the Disturbing Charges Against Jeffrey Epstein
Veteran Unveils Star-Spangled Shoe in Wake of Nike Disaster, Will Donate Proceeds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×