Second House Discovered Related to Family With 16 'Almost Feral' Children - Building Described as 'Just Urine, Feces'

Children from a family in which multiple adults were arrested over the condition in which 16 children were found may have been kept in similar conditions in a home in which they formerly lived, according to its new owner.

In early July, four adults in Vinton County, Ohio, were arrested, each charged with endangering children, according to WCMH-TV.

Gary Siders, 73; Christina Siders, 66; Gary Siders II, 36; and Elizabeth Siders, 33; were arrested.

At that time, officials said the children had been confined in a 12-by-12 foot room.

The family had lived at a home in Gallia County for several years before leaving suddenly, according to WSYX-TV.

“We did not know they had even left for quite a while. It was kind of just an empty house, I guess, left a mess and not really in that great of condition,” Melissa Edmonds, a former neighbor, said.

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Bruce Gullick bought the house in May and said what he found was hard to take.

“A lot of kids’ clothes in the attic stuffed away like someone was living up there,” he described.

Siders family history of living in disgusting homes. In neighboring Gallia County, Ohio, the Siders family allegedly kept 16 children, ages 18 months to 18, in a previous home with the entire place soaked in urine and covered in human and pet feces. According to ABC6 kids’… pic.twitter.com/ePYVhzwoHN — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) July 22, 2026

“The whole entire house was just urine, human and pet feces, so it was pretty rough,” he said.

WSYX said juvenile court records for six of the children showed that as of the 2021-2022 school year, the children had not attended school for months.

The cases were closed in January 2022 when the family could not be located.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said the Vinton County house was “pure evil,” according to WLWT-TV.

He noted that the family only came to light due to another incident.

“Something unrelated, it wasn’t about the welfare of these 16 kids. At that point, we didn’t know that there was going to be 16 kids there,” Wilson said.

Wilson called what he saw as “third world” and “beyond comprehension.”

“If they had waited 24 hours, there is a very high probability that we’d be dealing with a death, or multiple deaths, of these children,” Wilson said.

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